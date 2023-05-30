Global home appliances company seeks to strengthen its retail media approach

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital marketing services pioneer Kepler has been selected as the global Amazon marketing partner by Versuni – formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances.

The new partnership will see Kepler manage and administer media spending across Amazon’s various channels, including sponsored listings, search ads and connected TV.

Versuni is a global market leader in home appliances and their purpose is to turn houses into homes. The company’s portfolio spans kitchen appliances, coffee, climate care, garment and floor care. Versuni has been in the midst of transforming its business to become e-commerce centric. As a result, retail media – which Insider Intelligence pegs as a $45 billion market in the US alone – is a crucial part of Versuni’s media strategy. The company was seeking a partner that can take its execution to a new level.

“In recent years, the investment in advertising on Amazon has experienced remarkable growth, evolving into a vital component not only in our media planning but also as a catalyst for substantial business outcomes,” said Alex de Ruwe, Head of Media at Versuni. “As a result, we require a partner who possesses profound expertise in this intricately nuanced field and the capability to seamlessly integrate Amazon advertising into our wider advertising and retail operations. Kepler checked all the boxes.”

“We sought a partner who grasps the significance of data and technology in optimizing our advertising endeavors,” emphasized Wiktoria Malicka, Global Amazon Media Manager at Versuni. “Kepler’s expertise in data-driven planning and automated media buying aligns perfectly with Versuni’s core objective of engaging our customers at the right moment with the right message throughout their customer journey.”

Kepler has worked with a growing list of top retail marketers for several years, providing integrated, full services solutions for omnichannel brands. The group focuses not only on paid advertising, but helping such clients develop seamless consumer experiences which extend from discovery to shopping and purchase.

“We are excited to partner with such a forward leaning, innovative client as Versuni,” said Martin Kelly, CEO of Kepler EMEA and APAC. “This assignment is further validation of Kepler’s early investments in commerce capabilities and proprietary ad buying technology. We can’t wait to get started helping Versuni drive meaningful revenue growth through our joint efforts.”

About Versuni

Versuni’s mission is turning houses into homes. The company believes that home is more than a house. With more than 900 patents on its name, Versuni’s portfolio spans kitchen appliances, coffee, air, garment- and floor care. Products under the Philips brand include the Philips Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, PerfectCare Steam Generator, Air Purifier and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Their other brands are: Saeco, Gaggia, Preethi, Philips Walita, L’OR Barista and Senseo. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and has innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Its successful product ranges adhere to EcoDesign requirements and reflect the company’s commitment to sustainability best practices. Versuni is a former business division of Royal Philips and was formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances.

About Kepler

Kepler is a global agency built for a digital world. We help clients harness the immense power of data, technology, and human understanding to transform their marketing, forge more personalized consumer connections, and derive breakthrough business impact.

Founded in 2012, the company is a member of kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Fellow kyu companies include: IDEO, Sid Lee, SYPartners, Godfrey Dadich, and BEworks. More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com.

