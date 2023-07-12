New “Winfinite Cash” Platform Will Allow Users to Win Real Money in Winfinite Mobile Games, Including AI-Powered Trivia

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus”) (NASDAQ: VS) announced today that users can register now to take part in the beta tests for Versus’ latest rewarded interactive experience, Winfinite Cash for AI-powered trivia. Beta users of Winfinite Cash will earn bonus cash and have early access to real-money rewards inside Versus’ skill-based games. Users can register for the beta tests at winfinite.cash.

The Winfinite Cash beta testing launches today and will roll out over the coming weeks, adding test players through the end of August. While sign-ups for the real money beta tests begin today, Winfinite Cash is anticipated to officially launch in September. Winfinite Cash is starting with Versus’ latest offering, AI-powered trivia. Eventually, Versus aims to include real money as a prize-type across its growing portfolio of skill-based mobile games, including AI-powered trivia, sports games, and match3.

Versus’ interactive and rewarded products have been used in-venue by NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and NCAA teams for years. The addition of MyWinfinite in June of this year allowed brands of any size to use gaming and rewards to drive customer engagement, as well as increase consented first-party data. With the platform’s newest feature, Winfinite Cash, players will soon be able to play Winfinite’s skill-based games for real-money rewards.

“Versus was founded on the idea that rewards drive engagement, and there are few rewards more powerful than cash,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “Our expertise in prizing and our deep IP portfolio are optimal for this evolution into real-money, skill-based gaming. We are eager to see the results of the beta tests so we can give players the best possible rewarded experiences.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, streams, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive, rewarded games to existing entertainment – whether in-venue or online – to make the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with Fortune 100 brands as well as NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA teams, as well as other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@versussystems.com

or

press@versussystems.com