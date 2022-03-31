Breaking News
Versus Systems Provides Update on Recent Operational Highlights and Growth Roadmap

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) is providing an update on recent operational developments, key performance indicators and the Company’s growth roadmap.

The Company published a letter to shareholders in the Investor Relations section of the Versus website at ir.versussystems.com.  A presentation accompanying this corporate update can be viewed here and in the IR Calendar section of the Company’s Investor Relations site.

About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment – whether in-venue or online – making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Investor Contact:
Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
IR@versussystems.com
or
press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information 

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

