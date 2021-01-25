Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Vertex Acquires Edge Computing Company Tellutax to Extend its Global Leadership in Tax Technology

Vertex Acquires Edge Computing Company Tellutax to Extend its Global Leadership in Tax Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tax technology and services, announced that it has acquired Tellutax, a Portland-based edge computing technology startup. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tellutax designs edge-based technology utilizing a container architecture, which enables customers to deliver tax solutions seamlessly at the point of need with increased scalability and simplified management.

“We believe Tellutax edge technology will extend our leadership in the enterprise market and accelerate our ecosystem expansion into next generation payment and IoT platforms,” said Vertex president and CEO David DeStefano. “This acquisition furthers our technology roadmap and hybrid cloud strategy, enabling us to serve customers in an increasingly hyper-connected environment.”

Tellutax was founded in 2018 by two accomplished executives in tax automation software. Tellutax CEO Eric Ruud was formerly a managing director at Thomson Reuters, while Tellutax Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Eric Christian co-founded Sabrix and led the design and development of its indirect tax software platform. Sabrix was acquired by Thomson Reuters in 2009.

“Vertex is a global leader in indirect tax automation and has a proven track-record across multiple generations of technology,” commented Christian. “We believe edge computing will be the next generation of technology in our industry and we are thrilled to help Vertex accelerate this transformation.”

Tellutax edge technology enables companies in all industries to benefit from new levels of performance and scalability by allowing large amounts of transaction data to be processed where it is needed. The technology enables the optimization of tax content by limiting only data needed for specific locations, ultimately accelerating tax determination and reducing the footprint of the edge service.

“Both Ruud and Christian possess a deep knowledge of tax technology and a track record of innovation. We are excited to add the functionality of edge computing technology that Tellutax developed specifically for tax into our portfolio of solutions,” added DeStefano.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Vertex, Inc.

Company contact:                        
Tricia Schafer-Petrecz
Vertex, Inc.
[email protected]
484.595.6142

Investor Relations contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
[email protected]
610.312.2890

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.