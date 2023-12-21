KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced today the appointment of three experienced leaders: Mindy Cunningham as SVP, Customer Success and Services; Jessica Nowlin, VP, Tax Research; and Angela Travagline VP, Global Talent and Organizational Effectiveness. The wealth of knowledge and skill set they bring will reinforce the company’s strategic focus on customer success, tax research effectiveness and talent development.

“These new appointments encompass vital aspects of our operations and are instrumental in Vertex’s continuous journey as a leader in the SaaS landscape,” said David DeStefano, Vertex CEO. “Leveraging each of their expertise, we have confidence in their abilities to drive innovation, foster talent and achieve new heights in our business endeavors.”

Vertex welcomes Mindy Cunningham as Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Services. With an extensive background in global services, business transformation and innovative enabling technologies, Cunningham will lead the strategy, operations and execution of customer experience and success. In her role, she will focus on building a unified and differentiated customer journey. Prior to her position at Vertex, she held senior leadership positions with industry-leading companies including Thomson Reuters, Ellucian, Citrix Systems and KPMG Consulting.

“I am honored to join Vertex at this exciting time. As the new SVP of Customer Success and Services, my commitment is to elevate the customer experience strategically and pragmatically,” said Cunningham. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional services and fostering true partnerships.”

Vertex is proud to appoint Jessica Nowlin as Vice President, Tax Research. With an aptitude for leading high-performing teams, Nowlin will spearhead tax research strategies and build operational efficiency — further strengthening our expertise and leadership in the tax landscape. Nowlin brings over 25 years of indirect tax knowledge to the Company. She is skilled at navigating complexity, leading through change and driving efficiency through her leadership of tax research, compliance, controversy, accounting, operations and tax technology groups. Previously, she has held leadership roles at Best Buy, Bombardier and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“I am excited to embark on this journey with Vertex, a company renowned for its robust tax content and customer focus,” said Nowlin. “Leveraging my expertise and the talent of our dedicated team of experts, I look forward to driving strategic initiatives and the evolution of Vertex’s indirect tax solutions that contribute to the overall financial success of the organization.”

Furthermore, Angela Travagline assumes the role of Vice President of Global Talent and Organizational Effectiveness. As a seasoned global HR leader, Travagline is passionate about building inclusive teams and helping individuals reach their full potential. At Vertex, she will lead enterprise-wide strategies for organizational, leadership and talent practices — aiding ongoing efforts to attract, develop, advance and retain high-performing global talent, aligning innovative design with practical execution.

In her most recent position at GSK, she devised and executed a comprehensive talent management strategy that recognized key competencies for future growth and fostered a diverse leadership talent pipeline aligned with those capabilities.

“As I step into this new position, I am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with this exceptional team,” said Travagline. “With a keen focus on people-first practices and strategic talent management, I’m eager to contribute to our global talent ecosystem. I aim to foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation, enabling others to achieve their highest potential.”

The addition of these prominent leaders at Vertex brings anticipation and excitement. Each appointee’s extensive experience and significant expertise seamlessly align with the Company’s strategic pursuits. Their distinctive viewpoints and understanding of their respective fields are integral to progressing the Vertex mission, while cultivating an environment that promotes innovation and excellence.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Vertex contact:

Rachel Litcofsky

Vertex, Inc.

mediainquiries@vertexinc.com

Investor Relations contact:

Joe Crivelli

Vertex, Inc.

ir@vertexinc.com

Copyright © 2023 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. Any product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex’s products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC) that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.