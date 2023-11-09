KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We delivered strong results in the third quarter, reflecting our recent growth investments”, noted David DeStefano, Vertex Chief Executive Officer. “We have built a durable execution engine and an unmatched competitive position in the enterprise segment. Our solutions are a must-have for today’s global businesses facing increased tax complexity, and we believe this will continue to create a strong demand environment.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues of $145.0 million, up 14.9% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $121.3 million, up 14.0% year-over-year.

Cloud revenues of $54.6 million, up 24.8% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $484.9 million, up 17.8% year-over-year.

Average Annual Revenue per direct customer (“AARPC”) was $112,690 at September 30, 2023, compared to $97,300 at September 30, 2022 and $109,170 at June 30, 2023.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) was 111%, compared to 109% at September 30, 2022, and 111% at June 30, 2023.

Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”) was 96%, consistent with September 30, 2022, and the second quarter of 2023.

Loss from operations of $(2.0) million, compared to loss from operations of $(0.9) million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $22.8 million, compared to $17.8 million for the same period prior year.

Net loss of $(3.4) million, compared to net loss of $(1.1) million for the same period prior year.

Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $(0.02) for 2023, compared to net loss of $(0.01) for the same period prior year.

Non-GAAP net income of $16.6 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10.

Adjusted EBITDA of $26.6 million, compared to $20.7 million for the same period prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%, compared to 16.4% for the same period prior year.

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $145 million to $147 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.5 million to $29.5 million.

For the full-year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $562.5 to $564.5 million;

Cloud revenue growth of 25%; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $96.3 to $98.3 million.

John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer added, “Throughout the first nine months of 2023, we have consistently exceeded our financial expectations. Accordingly, we are once again increasing our full-year guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the strong year-to-date financial results.”

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today’s date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; the potential effects on our business from the existence of a global endemic or pandemic; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes direct customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per direct customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription direct customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our direct customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all direct customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate (“GRR”)

We believe our GRR provides insight into and demonstrates to investors our ability to retain revenues from our existing direct customers. Our GRR refers to how much of our MRR we retain each month after reduction for the effects of revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage. GRR does not take into account revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. GRR does not include revenue reductions resulting from cancellations of customer subscriptions that are replaced by new subscriptions associated with customer migrations to a newer version of the related software solution.

Customer Count

The following table shows Vertex’s direct customers, as well as indirect small business customers sold and serviced through the company’s one-to-many channel strategy:

Customers Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Direct 4,230 4,289 4,278 4,284 4,303 Indirect 268 270 291 329 373 Total 4,498 4,559 4,569 4,613 4,676



Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense included in research and development expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP loss or income from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements, and transaction costs (which includes offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders which are not representative of normal business operations), included in GAAP loss or income from operations for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net loss or income the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements and transaction costs (which includes offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders which are not representative of normal business operations), included in GAAP net loss or income for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP loss or income before income taxes. Non-GAAP loss or income before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares.

Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements, and transaction costs (which includes offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders which are not representative of normal business operations), included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.

Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.

Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,499 $ 91,803 Funds held for customers 31,623 14,945 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,308 and $9,554, respectively 129,018 102,885 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,637 22,340 (A) Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,359 and $11,220, respectively) 8,326 11,173 Total current assets 238,103 243,146 (A) Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 100,270 101,090 (A) Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization 39,356 39,012 Goodwill and other intangible assets 253,976 257,023 Deferred commissions 17,094 15,463 Deferred income tax asset 40,557 30,938 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,333 17,187 Other assets 15,379 15,333 (A) Total assets $ 720,068 $ 719,192 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,500 $ 2,188 Accounts payable 24,379 14,329 Accrued expenses 49,614 38,234 Customer funds obligations 29,117 12,121 Accrued salaries and benefits 17,355 10,790 Accrued variable compensation 23,232 23,729 Deferred compensation, current — 2,809 Deferred revenue, current 264,785 268,847 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,198 4,086 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 84 103 Deferred purchase consideration, current 10,000 19,824 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current 7,842 6,149 Total current liabilities 433,106 403,209 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,030 10,289 Debt, net of current portion 44,863 46,709 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 17,445 20,421 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 65 10 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 2,200 8,412 Deferred other liabilities 187 417 Total liabilities 499,896 489,467 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 55,825 and 50,014 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 56 50 Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 96,839 and 100,307 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 97 100 Additional paid in capital 265,251 244,820 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (15,920 ) 12,507 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,312 ) (27,752 ) Total stockholders’ equity 220,172 229,725 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 720,068 $ 719,192 (A) December 31, 2022 ending balances reflect an immaterial error correction related to an understatement of prepaid expenses and other current assets of $1,957, an overstatement of property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $14,678, and an understatement of other assets of $12,721, recorded to correct the presentation of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Software subscriptions $ 121,285 $ 106,368 $ 350,135 $ 304,587 Services 23,742 19,870 67,338 55,911 Total revenues 145,027 126,238 417,473 360,498 Cost of revenues: Software subscriptions 41,055 36,638 116,974 105,760 Services 15,816 14,020 45,523 37,893 Total cost of revenues 56,871 50,658 162,497 143,653 Gross profit 88,156 75,580 254,976 216,845 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,772 10,351 45,314 30,294 Selling and marketing 33,919 30,252 103,196 89,683 General and administrative 35,385 31,679 109,071 90,520 Depreciation and amortization 3,782 2,936 11,401 9,120 Other operating expense , net 316 1,233 1,013 1,927 Total operating expenses 90,174 76,451 269,995 221,544 Loss from operations (2,018 ) (871 ) (15,019 ) (4,699 ) Interest expense, net 597 361 142 1,079 Loss before income taxes (2,615 ) (1,232 ) (15,161 ) (5,778 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 784 (91 ) 13,266 1,217 Net loss (3,399 ) (1,141 ) (28,427 ) (6,995 ) Other comprehensive (income) loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax 5,311 10,670 1,580 24,496 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, net of tax (10 ) 28 (20 ) 26 Total other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax 5,301 10,698 1,560 24,522 Total comprehensive loss $ (8,700 ) $ (11,839 ) $ (29,987 ) $ (31,517 ) Net loss attributable to Class A stockholders, basic $ (1,228 ) $ (369 ) $ (9,960 ) $ (2,092 ) Net loss per Class A share, basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average Class A common stock, basic 54,931 48,488 53,050 44,708 Net loss attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted $ (1,228 ) $ (369 ) $ (9,960 ) $ (2,092 ) Net loss per Class A share, diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted 54,931 48,488 53,050 44,708 Net loss attributable to Class B stockholders, basic $ (2,171 ) $ (772 ) $ (18,467 ) $ (4,903 ) Net loss per Class B share, basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average Class B common stock, basic 97,145 101,307 98,361 104,772 Net loss attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted $ (2,171 ) $ (772 ) $ (18,467 ) $ (4,903 ) Net loss per Class B share, diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted 97,145 101,307 98,361 104,772

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (28,427 ) $ (6,995 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,597 45,328 Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs 1,550 — Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals 1,407 29 Amortization of deferred financing costs 189 181 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 1,349 2,000 Write-off of deferred financing costs — 370 Stock-based compensation expense 26,228 14,383 Deferred income tax (benefit) (10,034 ) (20 ) Non-cash operating lease costs 1,855 2,448 Other (145 ) 709 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (30,760 ) (17,578 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 520 (2,465 ) Deferred commissions (1,632 ) (1,202 ) Accounts payable 10,049 106 Accrued expenses 9,865 6,113 Accrued and deferred compensation 2,487 (12,445 ) Deferred revenue (8,977 ) 5,250 Operating lease liabilities (2,863 ) (2,837 ) Other 1,438 (9,776 ) (A) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,696 23,599 (A) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (474 ) Property and equipment additions (35,357 ) (33,546 ) (A) Capitalized software additions (14,083 ) (10,288 ) Purchase of investment securities, available-for-sale (12,864 ) (6,127 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investment securities, available-for-sale 16,040 — Net cash used in investing activities (46,264 ) (50,435 ) (A) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase (decrease) in customer funds obligations 16,996 (2,603 ) Proceeds from term loan — 50,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (1,563 ) (625 ) Payments for deferred financing costs — (983 ) Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP 1,178 967 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (9,210 ) (1,012 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,097 1,288 Distributions under Tax Sharing Agreement — (536 ) Payments for purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities (6,424 ) (423 ) Payments of finance lease liabilities (77 ) (96 ) Payments for deferred purchase commitments (10,000 ) (20,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,003 ) 25,977 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (55 ) (1,137 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25,626 ) (1,996 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 106,748 98,206 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 81,122 $ 96,210 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,499 $ 72,370 Restricted cash—funds held for customers 31,623 23,840 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 81,122 $ 96,210 (A) Other changes in operating assets and liabilities, net cash provided by operating activities, property and equipment additions and net cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflect an immaterial error correction of $9,427 related to the reclassification of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs.

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 26,298 $ 24,959 $ 75,681 $ 71,073 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 15,364 $ 13,646 $ 44,069 $ 36,838 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 103,365 $ 87,633 $ 297,723 $ 252,587 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.3 % 69.4 % 71.3 % 70.1 % Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 15,374 $ 9,770 $ 40,907 $ 29,101 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 30,998 $ 27,876 $ 94,845 $ 82,066 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 30,954 $ 29,335 $ 93,499 $ 83,859 Non-GAAP operating income $ 22,841 $ 17,784 $ 57,407 $ 48,522 Non-GAAP net income $ 16,572 $ 12,980 $ 42,662 $ 35,345 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,623 $ 20,720 $ 68,808 $ 57,642 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.4 % 16.4 % 16.5 % 16.0 % Free cash flow $ 9,055 $ (1,058 ) $ (22,744 ) $ (20,235 ) Free cash flow margin 6.2 % (0.8 ) % (5.4 ) % (5.6 ) %

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions: Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 41,055 $ 36,638 $ 116,974 $ 105,760 Stock-based compensation expense (728 ) (577 ) (2,143 ) (1,502 ) Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues (14,029 ) (11,102 ) (39,150 ) (33,185 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 26,298 $ 24,959 $ 75,681 $ 71,073 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services: Cost of revenues, services $ 15,816 $ 14,020 $ 45,523 $ 37,893 Stock-based compensation expense (452 ) (374 ) (1,454 ) (1,055 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 15,364 $ 13,646 $ 44,069 $ 36,838 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 88,156 $ 75,580 $ 254,976 $ 216,845 Stock-based compensation expense 1,180 951 3,597 2,557 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 14,029 11,102 39,150 33,185 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 103,365 $ 87,633 $ 297,723 $ 252,587 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Total Revenues $ 145,027 $ 126,238 $ 417,473 $ 360,498 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.3 % 69.4 % 71.3 % 70.1 % Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense: Research and development expense $ 16,772 $ 10,351 $ 45,314 $ 30,294 Stock-based compensation expense (1,398 ) (581 ) (4,407 ) (1,193 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 15,374 $ 9,770 $ 40,907 $ 29,101 Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense: Selling and marketing expense $ 33,919 $ 30,252 $ 103,196 $ 89,683 Stock-based compensation expense (2,325 ) (1,621 ) (6,305 ) (4,594 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense (596 ) (755 ) (2,046 ) (3,023 ) Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 30,998 $ 27,876 $ 94,845 $ 82,066 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: General and administrative expense $ 35,385 $ 31,679 $ 109,071 $ 90,520 Stock-based compensation expense (2,869 ) (2,103 ) (11,919 ) (6,039 ) Severance expense (643 ) (241 ) (2,103 ) (622 ) Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative (919 ) — (1,550 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 30,954 $ 29,335 $ 93,499 $ 83,859

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP Operating Income: Loss from operations $ (2,018 ) $ (871 ) $ (15,019 ) $ (4,699 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,772 5,256 26,228 14,383 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 14,029 11,102 39,150 33,185 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 596 755 2,046 3,023 Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative 919 — 1,550 — Severance expense 643 241 2,103 622 Acquisition contingent consideration 900 1,300 1,349 2,000 Transaction costs — 1 — 8 Non-GAAP operating income $ 22,841 $ 17,784 $ 57,407 $ 48,522 Non-GAAP Net Income: Net loss $ (3,399 ) $ (1,141 ) $ (28,427 ) $ (6,995 ) Income tax expense 784 (91 ) 13,266 1,217 Stock-based compensation expense 7,772 5,256 26,228 14,383 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 14,029 11,102 39,150 33,185 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 596 755 2,046 3,023 Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative 919 — 1,550 — Severance expense 643 241 2,103 622 Acquisition contingent consideration 900 1,300 1,349 2,000 Transaction costs — 1 — 8 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 22,244 17,423 57,265 47,443 Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (5,672 ) (4,443 ) (14,603 ) (12,098 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 16,572 $ 12,980 $ 42,662 $ 35,345 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: Non-GAAP net income $ 16,572 $ 12,980 $ 42,662 $ 35,345 Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted 162,182 159,043 161,559 158,654 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.22

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (3,399 ) $ (1,141 ) $ (28,427 ) $ (6,995 ) Interest expense, net 597 361 142 1,079 Income tax expense (benefit) 784 (91 ) 13,266 1,217 Depreciation and amortization – property and equipment 3,782 2,936 11,401 9,120 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 14,029 11,102 39,150 33,185 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 596 755 2,046 3,023 Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative 919 — 1,550 — Stock-based compensation expense 7,772 5,256 26,228 14,383 Severance expense 643 241 2,103 622 Acquisition contingent consideration 900 1,300 1,349 2,000 Transaction costs — 1 — 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,623 $ 20,720 $ 68,808 $ 57,642 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Total revenues $ 145,027 $ 126,238 $ 417,473 $ 360,498 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.4 % 16.4 % 16.5 % 16.0 %

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities $ 27,594 $ 15,011 (A) $ 26,696 (B) $ 23,599 (A) Property and equipment additions (13,498 ) (11,707 ) (A) (35,357 ) (B) (33,546 ) (A) Capitalized software additions (5,041 ) (4,362 ) (14,083 ) (10,288 ) Free cash flow $ 9,055 $ (1,058 ) $ (22,744 ) $ (20,235 ) Free Cash Flow Margin: Total revenues $ 145,027 $ 126,238 $ 417,473 $ 360,498 Free cash flow margin 6.2 % (0.8 ) % (5.4 ) % (5.6 ) % (A) Cash provided by operating activities and property and equipment additions for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflect immaterial error corrections of $3,439 and $9,427, respectively related to the reclassification of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs from property and equipment additions to other changes in operating assets and liabilities. (B) Cash provided by operating activities and property and equipment additions for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflect immaterial error corrections of $3,264, related to the reclassification of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from property and equipment additions to prepaid expenses and other current assets and other changes in operating assets and liabilities.

