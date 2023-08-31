KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 4:00 PM eastern time.

A live webcast as well as a replay of the presentation will be available on Vertex’s investor relations website at ir.vertex.com.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com

