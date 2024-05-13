KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sarah Bourne, Partner Development Manager; Bianca Fleischman, Sr. Marketing Manager; Marion Hurn, Sr. Director GTM Indirect Sales; and Kayla Sanderson, Sr. Marketing Manager, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024. Every year, CRN recognizes the achievements of women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry.

The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“We are proud to amplify the exceptional contributions of Marion, Sarah, Kayla and Bianca as a testament to the profound impact women have on our industry,” said Ann Hollins, Chief People Officer at Vertex. “This recognition highlights their pursuit of excellence and underscores our commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. We will continue to focus on empowering all our employees to maximize their potential and drive innovation and success.”

Vertex remains committed to delivering an exceptional partner experience – driven in part by the unparalleled professionalism and skill of individuals like Bourne, Fleischman, Hurn and Sanderson.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2024 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc.

