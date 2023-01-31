VertexGraph brings much-needed innovation to Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms to solve some of the toughest collaboration challenges they face, delivering measurable benefits, such as more productive work, cost savings, and increased IT agility.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The modern work environment is becoming more distributed and collaborative, so Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms are looking for ways to innovate how they work with software such as AutoCAD and SolidWorks. Legacy software and approaches struggle to meet the needs of AEC while a move to the cloud is a strategy that can be expensive, disruptive to business, and sometimes infeasible.

It’s time for a new approach. VertexGraph software provides a Zero Trust approach to remote file data access for AEC firms that accelerates innovation efforts while saving money and reducing the security burden. VertexGraph removes the friction in the collaboration among AEC firms’ distributed workforce, providing users with convenient and secure remote access to file servers on-premises and file storage in the cloud, no matter where they are.

Users get a unified mapped drive experience working with files across on-premises and the cloud. For file servers across on-premises and the cloud, VertexGraph enables a mapped drive experience that reduces performance issues associated with large files that AEC firms use; for cloud storage without a file server interface, VertexGraph provides a mapped drive experience that is compatible with engineering and construction software. In addition, VertexGraph applies global file locking automatically, helping a user acquire a file lock after opening a file and removing the lock after the user stops working on the file.

At the same time, IT administrators can leverage existing corporate identities in Active Directory for access management, using existing NTFS permission for data on file servers and applying granular folder and file permissions to cloud file storage.

Thus, VertexGraph quickly empowers AEC teams to be more effective and productive.

Building on the seamless hybrid work environment it delivers, VertexGraph lets AEC firms improve their cyber readiness with built-in next-generation Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) to protect the file data. ZTNA 2.0 innovates by continuously authenticating and inspecting requests at the application layer, building upon ZTNA 1.0 which only authenticates on the network layer, and replacing the legacy VPN approach which poses a serious security risk since it opens up the company’s network.

VertexGraph further reduces the security burden for teams at AEC firms with its smart yet easy-to-understand scenario-based access control for protection. VertexGraph learns from a user’s access patterns and work environment to intelligently detect whether a user is working from home, working in the office, working in public, etc. This enables organizations to control which file storage is visible to end-users depending on what work scenarios they are in, thus replacing legacy policies and rules.

Looking ahead, VertexGraph aims to continue empowering AEC organizations by addressing their specific pain points and meeting the information technology demands needed for them to accelerate growth.

About VertexGraph:

VertexGraph provides a seamless hybrid work experience, with unified and secure access to on-premises and cloud resources (files, applications, remote desktops, user directories), no matter where work happens. The plug-and-play solution non-intrusively integrates with existing resources and applies Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) for protection. By replacing legacy policies and rules with smart scenario-based access control, VertexGraph helps organizations achieve a hybrid working environment where security is no longer a burden. Find out more at https://vertexgraph.com.

