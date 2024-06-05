The acquisition will further VSG’s Leadership in Work at Heights Industries

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertical Supply Group (VSG), a leading supplier and manufacturer of life safety equipment, is proud to announce the acquisition of Yates Gear. For over 42 years, Yates has been innovating and manufacturing functional, comfortable, and durable fall protection products in the climbing, technical rescue, rope access, and tactical equipment industries. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“I have tremendous respect for Yates and what John and Karen have built over the years. Their dedication to innovation and safety is second to none, and the brand is the perfect addition to our other world-class brands such as Sterling, Notch, and Rope Logic. Their expertise in fall protection aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive safety solutions to our customers. We look forward to offering the Yates brand and product line through our global VSG distribution channels and building on their success going forward,” remarked Jeff Morris, CEO of Vertical Supply Group.

Founded in 1982, Yates was started by brothers, James and John as manufacturers of mountaineering and rock climbing equipment. Their experience in big wall climbing has aided in the design and development of rescue, rigging, rope access, and tactical specific equipment that combine function, comfort, and durability. In their 30,000 square foot facility in Redding, California, Yates uses textiles and webbing made in the United States to produce products that are trusted around the world.

“When we were looking for a partner to take over Yates as we transition to retirement, we instantly thought of Vertical Supply Group. We respect their passion for their brands, safety and innovation and we are excited to see where they take Yates in the decades to come. We would like to thank all our partners along the way, and we know you will be in good hands with VSG,” added John and Karen Yates, founders of Yates Gear.

Vertical Supply Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering best-in-class safety solutions by completing five strategic acquisitions in the life-safety equipment and supply industries over the past two years. VSG remains focused on acquiring new brands and distribution capabilities as well as forging new partnerships within the work-at-height and safety sectors, continuously investing in its position as a trusted industry leader.

About Vertical Supply Group

Vertical Supply Group (VSG) is a vertically integrated business with focus on product development, manufacturing, and equipment supply. Comprised of brands Sterling, Notch, Rope Logic, and Silky, as well as webstores TreeStuff.com, SherrillTree.com, HoneyBros.com, Universal Field Supplies, Bishco.com, and RescueDirect.com, VSG delivers the most comprehensive assortment of products for arborists, climbers, rope access and technical rescue technicians and other work-at-height professionals globally. Learn more at verticalsupplygroup.com.

About Yates Gear

Yates Gear specializes in developing high-quality technical rescue, rope access, and tactical equipment tailored to the needs of their customers. With a legacy of innovation that spans over four decades, Yates products are known for innovation, durability, functionality, and safety, through extensive collaboration with global experts in their respective fields. Yates harnesses, lanyards, anchors, and hardware are meticulously crafted, rigorously tested, and built to withstand the challenges of extreme conditions. When you choose Yates Gear, you’re choosing a partner dedicated to providing the best solutions possible. Learn more at yatesgear.com.

