Veru Announces Nature Medicine Publication Demonstrating that Enobosarm, an Androgen Receptor Targeted Agent, Inhibits Hormone Receptor Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer that has Become Resistant to Estrogen Receptor Targeted Endocrine and CDK4/6 Inhibitor Therapies

–International Study Establishes the Role of Androgen Receptor as a Tumor Suppressor in ER+ Advanced Breast Cancer–

–Preclinical Studies Support Enobosarm’s Novel Mechanism of Action as an AR Activating Agent as a Potential Therapy in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer that have Become Resistant to Current Standard of Care Treatments–

–Veru Also Announces that the Enobosarm Phase 3 Registration ARTEST Study is on Track to Commence Next Quarter in Patients with Metastatic ER+ Breast Cancer that is Resistant to Estrogen Receptor Targeted Endocrine Therapy and CDK4/6 Inhibitors–

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced the online publication of an article in Nature Medicine, Volume 27, Issue 2, February, 2021, entitled: “The Androgen Receptor is a Tumor Suppressor in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Breast Cancer” (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-01168-7 or DOI # 10.1038/s41591-020-01168-7) by an international team headed by Drs. Theresa Hickey and Wayne Tilley at the University of Adelaide in collaboration with scientists at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Australia.

In the Nature Medicine publication, Dr. Hickey and colleagues provide scientific evidence supporting a new discovery in breast cancer demonstrating that the androgen receptor acts like a tumor suppressor. Using human cell line and patient derived breast cancer models, they demonstrate that androgen receptor activation by androgens and enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor agonist, had potent antitumor activity in all ER positive breast cancer preclinical models tested including those that have become resistant to estrogen receptor targeted endocrine therapy as well as CDK 4/6 inhibitors, which are standard of care treatments for advanced, ER+ breast cancer. Further, enobosarm, by activating the androgen receptor, has demonstrated antitumor activity in both estrogen receptor targeted endocrine therapy resistant and CDK4/6 inhibitor resistant metastatic human breast cancer models. In contrast, androgen receptor inhibitors, like enzalutamide, had no effect. This study clears up the confusion in the scientific field regarding the role that the androgen receptor is playing in ER+ breast cancer.

“We provide compelling new experimental evidence that androgen receptor activating drugs, like enobosarm, can be more effective than existing (e.g., Tamoxifen) or new (e.g., Palbociclib) standard-of-care treatments and, in the case of the latter, can be combined to enhance growth inhibition. Moreover, enobosarm as a selective androgen receptor activating agent lacks the undesirable masculinizing side effects of natural androgens and has potential additional clinical benefits in women including promotion of bone, muscle and physical function, and mental health,” said Professor Wayne Tilley, Director of the Dame Roma Mitchell Cancer Research Laboratories, and Associate Professor Theresa Hickey, Head of the Breast Cancer Group, who led the Nature Medicine study.

“This important new work establishes that the androgen receptor is a tumor suppressor and that enobosarm, as an AR targeted agent, has anti-tumor activity not only in AR+ ER+ metastatic breast cancer that has become resistant to estrogen receptor targeted endocrine and CDK4/6 inhibitor treatments, but also that enobosarm in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor (e.g. Palbociclib) restores CDK4/6 inhibitor sensitivity in ER+ breast cancer that has become resistant to CDK4/6 inhibition,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru. “I would like to congratulate Dr. Tilley and his international team for this landmark study which provides deep scientific evidence for the novel therapeutic approach Veru has taken to address estrogen receptor targeted endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitor resistance in patients with AR+ ER+ metastatic breast cancer. We are excited to be advancing enobosarm, our AR activating targeted agent, into a Phase 3 registration ARTEST clinical trial scheduled for next quarter.”

Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor targeting agonist that activates the androgen receptor in AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted masculinizing side effects and has potentially beneficial effects including increase in muscle mass and physical function and the promotion of bone strength and healing. Enobosarm is the first new class of targeted endocrine therapy for advanced breast cancer in decades. Last quarter the FDA agreed to the ARTEST Phase 3 registration clinical trial design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor targeted agent, versus physician’s choice of either exemestane or tamoxifen as an active comparator for the treatment of metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer in approximately 240 patients who have failed a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (anastrozole or letrozole), fulvestrant, and a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The primary endpoint is radiographic progression-free survival.

About Veru Inc.

Veru Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, VERU-100, and Zuclomiphene citrate. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules. VERU-111 is being evaluated in open label Phase 1b and Phase 2 clinical trials in men with metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer. The Phase 1b clinical trial completed enrollment of 39 men and is ongoing. The Phase 2 clinical trial has completed the enrollment of 40 men who have metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer and who have also become resistant to at least one novel androgen receptor targeting agent, such as abiraterone or enzalutamide, but prior to IV chemotherapy, and is ongoing. The Company anticipates proceeding to its Phase 3 VERU-111 VERACITY registration clinical trial in the first quarter of calendar 2021. VERU-111 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of VERU-111 in combating COVID-19 in subjects at high risk for ARDS. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a long-acting gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist administered as a small volume, subcutaneous 3-month depot injection without a loading dose. VERU-100 immediately suppresses testosterone with no testosterone surge upon initial or repeated administration — a problem which occurs with currently approved luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists used for ADT. There are no GnRH antagonists commercially approved beyond a one-month injection. A Phase 2 trial to evaluate VERU-100 dosing is anticipated to begin in the first quarter of calendar year 2021 and a Phase 3 registration clinical trial is anticipated to begin the second half of calendar year 2021. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. Following an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, the Company plans to advance Zuclomiphene citrate to a Phase 3 clinical trial in men with advanced prostate cancer who experience moderate to severe hot flashes.

The Veru breast cancer pipeline includes enobosarm for hormone sensitive metastatic ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and VERU-111 for taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted virilizing side effects. Enobosarm is the first new class of targeting endocrine therapy in advanced breast cancer in decades. The FDA has agreed to the Phase 3 registration clinical trial design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of enobosarm, selective androgen receptor targeting agent, versus physician’s choice of either exemestane or tamoxifen as an active comparator for the treatment of metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer in approximately 240 patients who have failed a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (anastrozole or letrozole), fulvestrant, and a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The primary endpoint is radiographic progression-free survival. The pivotal Phase 3, open label, randomized, active control trial is anticipated to commence in the second quarter of calendar year 2021. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules and is not a substrate for P-glycoprotein drug resistance protein. Over expression of P-glycoprotein is a common mechanism that results in taxane resistance in TNBC. Using the safety information from the Phase 1b and Phase 2 VERU-111 prostate cancer clinical studies in a total of approximately 80 men, the Company plans to meet with the FDA in the first half of calendar year 2021 and to commence a Phase 2b registration clinical trial in the second half of calendar year 2021 to evaluate oral daily dosing of VERU-111 in approximately 100 women with metastatic TNBC that have become resistant to taxane IV chemotherapy.

Veru is also advancing a new drug formulation in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology such as the Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination (TADFYN®) for the administration of tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg combination formulation dosed daily for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Tadalafil (CIALIS®) is currently approved for treatment of BPH and erectile dysfunction and finasteride is currently approved for treatment of BPH (finasteride 5mg PROSCAR®) and male pattern hair loss (finasteride 1mg PROPECIA®). The co-administration of tadalafil and finasteride has been shown to be more effective for the treatment of BPH than by finasteride alone. The Company expects to submit the NDA for TADFYN® in early calendar year 2021.

The Company’s Sexual Health Business commercial product is the FC2 Female Condom / FC2 Internal Condom® (“FC2”), an FDA-approved product for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The Company’s Female Health Company Division markets and sells FC2 commercially and in the public health sector both in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S., FC2 is available by prescription through multiple third-party telemedicine and internet pharmacy providers and retail pharmacies. In the global public health sector, the Company markets FC2 to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. To learn more about Veru products, please visit www.verupharma.com.

