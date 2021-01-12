Verus International Completes Requirements for Reverse Stock Split

Gaithersburg, MD, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS) has completed its previously announced 1-for-500 reverse stock split.

The Market Effective Date of the reverse stock split will be published by FINRA and can be accessed via FINRA’s Daily List for Over the Counter Equities. The Company has been advised that the Market Effective Date is January 13, 2021.

Following the reverse stock split, Verus shares will be issued a new CUSIP number, and the share count will be reduced from a pre-split share count of 5,982,423,674 to a post-split share count of 11,964,847.

The Company will send out a written communication to shareholders as of the record date of October 6, 2020 with additional details. For a reverse or forward split, a “D” will be placed on the ticker symbol for 20 business days. After 20 business days, the symbol will then change back to VRUS. American Stock & Transfer is the transfer agent responsible for processing this corporate action.

“This is an important step that will enable us to move forward in our previously announced discussions with M&A candidates,” explained Verus CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “We will significantly reduce our authorized share count following this reverse stock split and will announce that lower authorized share count in a separate communication and filing. With this reverse stock split now on the calendar, we can proceed with our strategies for the future.”

Verus is a global, emerging multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company developing branded product lines in the U.S. and on a global basis. The Company trades on the OTC market (OTC Pink: VRUS). Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . Additional information is also available at the Company’s website, www.verusfoods.com , the Eliot’s Nut Butters website, www.eliotsnutbutters.com ; and via the official Twitter feed @Verus_Foods, and the Pachyderm Labs subsidiary Twitter feed @PachydermLabs.

