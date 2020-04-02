VERUS INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULES FISCAL 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Gaithersburg, MD, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) will conduct its Fiscal 2019 financial results conference call on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The Form 10-K (“10-K”) will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prior to the call and will also include certain Fiscal 2019 Q4 results (through October 31, 2019).

A draft version of the 10-K is under review, however, the Company’s audit firm requires additional time to complete their final review process. As the first calendar quarter of every year is the busiest time of year for most audit firms, given the timing of this audit was outside of the Company’s regular audit timeline, the overall timing from the Company’s audit firm engagement date to expected filing date is the same period of time experienced for prior year audits. Based on preliminary results, Verus can report the following:

Q4 fiscal 2019 will represent another record quarter;

Revenue growth will be triple digit for the fifth quarter in a row; and

Gross margins will show continued improvement

“We are pleased to share that the 10-K is almost complete. As this is a very busy time of year for our auditor we had to defer to their available resources and preexisting commitments,” said Verus CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “Assurance Dimensions was very accommodating in adding us to their schedule on short notice and the 10-K process has gone well, given the circumstances. As previously shared, we plan to conduct our most comprehensive earnings call to date, with a new slide-based format that will give investors a better understanding of our business. We appreciate everyone’s patience during these extraordinary times.”

Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call

Verus management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on April 13, 2020 to discuss the Company’s financial results and future business plan.

To listen to the live conference call, parties can use the following options:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/881381554

Meeting ID: 881 381 554

One tap mobile

+13126266799, 881381554# US (Chicago)

+19294362866, 881381554# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US

+1 301 715 8592 US

Meeting ID: 881 381 554

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/a6O2Y7ZbS

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.verusfoods.com.

