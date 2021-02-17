Verusen and NTT DATA GSL Form Business Alliance to Transform SAP Materials and Inventory Management Deployments Through AI

Leaders Join Forces to Help SAP Users Accelerate Their Digital Transformations

ATLANTA and TOKYO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As manufacturers and businesses ramp up the digital transformation of their supply chains to meet challenging times during the pandemic, Verusen , the Atlanta startup that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build the intelligent, connected supply chain, and NTT DATA Global Solutions Corporation (NTT DATA GSL), a leading SAP partner in Japan, providing digital transformation and information technology services worldwide together with NTT DATA Group alliance, today announced their new business alliance. The collaboration utilizes Verusen’s cloud-based AI platform and real-time inventory data management capabilities to strengthen and optimize customers’ existing SAP supply chain and inventory management implementations.

Verusen’s purpose-built AI platform provides a supply chain solution that transforms material data and inventory optimization to bring “material truth” to organizations. By analyzing and visualizing the inventory information stored at different locations, the solution helps clients reduce their inventory, increase working capital and prevent opportunity loss due to either excess or deficiency of inventory. The relationship marks the debut of the Verusen cloud platform in the Japanese market.

“This alliance will help organizations tackle the growing need for more intelligent supply chain management infrastructures that can respond efficiently to changes in the market and society,” said Motonobu Isoya, President and CEO of NTT DATA Global Solutions. “Our SAP users will benefit significantly from the integration of Verusen’s AI supply chain platform to help harmonize and optimize material and inventory data to realize maximum business results.”

“Today, with companies’ technology infrastructures stretched to their limits to meet the growing demand for their offerings and products, it is critical that global organizations implement intelligent and agile supply chain infrastructures to ensure long-term business success,” said Paul Noble, Verusen’s founder and CEO. “By partnering with NTT DATA Global Solutions, we will be able to help their SAP users significantly improve their business productivity and help quickly address ever-changing supply chain challenges using our cloud-based AI platform.”

Recently, Verusen was named a Top-40 Innovative Technology Company by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), and Verusen’s Paul Noble was named a 2020 “Pro to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.

For more information about the services and solutions available from the Verusen/NTT DATA GSL alliance, visit here.

About NTT DATA Global Solutions

NTT DATA Global Solutions Co., Ltd. was established in July 2012 to meet the growing demand for system globalization as Japanese companies expands globally. As a member of the “SAP Global Support System” of the NTT DATA Group, the company is looking to integrate the SAP solutions and business know-how that were distributed to the group companies NTT DATA, company provides wide range of services from the information system planning consulting, implementation of the ERP system to maintenance operation and expansions of systems. As a core company of the SAP business in the NTT DATA Group, the company become the strategic business partner for various clients by providing a wide range of services as a one-stop service.

About Verusen

Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across many ERP instances/systems while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce inventory costs and build trust in production uptime. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. The company is based in Atlanta at the ATDC. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

PR Contact:

Greg Cross

PenVine for Verusen

[email protected]

+1 925.413.5327