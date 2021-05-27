Verusen Names Brent Stringer As New Chief Financial Officer

Technology Finance & Accounting Expert Joins Verusen to Help Support Future Growth and Expansion Plans

ATLANTA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To help better support its recent and future growth and expansion, Verusen , the company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to build the intelligent, connected supply chain, today announced that Brent Stringer has joined its senior management team as Chief Financial Officer.

“As businesses continue to work through these unprecedented times, organizations have heightened their awareness of the importance of the supply chain as a competitive advantage. This has resulted in a tremendous demand for our innovative AI solutions and services for enterprise-wide digital supply chain transformations,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO of Verusen. “With the addition of Brent to our team, we’ll be able to better support this demand and our continued growth, while executing on our global expansion plans, including doubling the size of our team this year.”

As Chief Financial Officer at Verusen, Brent Stringer oversees the finance, accounting, tax, reporting, and due diligence processes. Stringer has 10+ years of experience leading key finance, accounting, and growth initiatives in the software and technology space. Before joining Verusen, Stringer served as Vice President, Finance, of Personify, Inc. He has also held a variety of Finance & Accounting roles at MemberClicks, LLC., Fiserv, and KPMG. Brent graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and a Master of Accountancy degree.

“The global supply chain network continues to expand exponentially in both its importance and complexity and Verusen is on the cutting edge of providing industry leaders with the ability to streamline supply chain management,” said Brent Stringer. “It’s an exciting time to join this amazing group of people and I look forward to the real, material value Verusen will unlock for customers in the years to come.”

Over the past year, an increasing number of manufacturers, businesses, and investors are realizing the benefits of digitally transforming supply chains using Verusen’s technology. For example, Verusen formed an alliance with NTT Data Global Solutions Corporation to use Verusen’s cloud-based AI platform and real-time inventory data management capabilities to strengthen and optimize SAP deployments, and the company recently secured $8 million in Series A investment this year.

Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across many ERP instances/systems while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce inventory costs and build trust in production uptime. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. The company is based in Atlanta at the ATDC. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

