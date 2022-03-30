Verusen’s Top Executive Leaders Recognized as 2022 Supply Chain ‘Pros to Know’ by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Breaking News
ATLANTA, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MODEX 2022 Booth #B1124 Verusen, the global supply chain intelligence innovator today announced that three of its top executive leaders have been recognized as winners of the 2022 “Pros to Know” award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive awarded Verusen Founder and CEO Paul Noble, Chief Technology Officer Andrew Vaughan, and Vice President, Strategy and Go-to-Market, Christine Barnhart with this year’s 2022 “Pros to Know” award. The awards are being presented at the MODEX 2022 Show, one of the largest expositions for supply chain solutions.

The “Pros to Know” award recognizes outstanding supply chain executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chains for competitive advantage. This is the third year that Paul Noble has won the award from the distinguished industry website/magazine. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received over 360 nominations, the highest number of nominations ever for this award.

Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, commented: “Our 2022 winners are reinventing what it means to be supply chain professionals. They are intuitive, adaptive, and super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related.”

“Our entire team is thrilled that Supply & Demand Chain Executive has recognized our leadership and strong efforts once again,” said Paul Noble. “This is an award for the whole company. Andrew, Christine, and I lead many talented individuals at Verusen, and together we are driving innovation in materials supply and data management technology. We are proud of our collective work with our customers and partners that won this recognition, and we are fired up in our mission to change the way supply chains work and support businesses worldwide.”

To learn more, visit SDCExec.com and view the complete list of 2022 Pros to Know winners.

About Verusen
Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

PR Contact:
Greg Cross (PenVine for Verusen)
greg@penvine.com 
+1 925 413 5327

