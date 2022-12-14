Atlanta’s fast-growing supply chain AI tech company recognized for its innovation and work in ensuring a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verusen , a leader in materials intelligence, today announced that the company has been named a Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics for identifying $30 million in working capital optimization for a Top 10 multinational drink and brewing company with operations in over ten countries. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also named Verusen one of this year’s Top Tech Startups.

The Food Logistics 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. The Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Technology Awards recognize top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

Verusen’s platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, data harmonization, and decision support to help global brands control risk, attain supply chain resiliency, and improve economies for their operations. Verusen’s Trusted Material and Trusted Network capabilities helped the global CPG company optimize its inventory across multiple regions to significantly reduce costs, improve maintenance performance and drive optimized procurement over the next 24-36 months.

“We are excited to be recognized by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for our groundbreaking work in the food industry supply chain and as a Top Tech Startup,” said Paul Noble , Founder & CEO of Verusen. “We work daily to solve our customers’ global supply chain challenges, and our proven Trusted Network technology is helping our customers overcome the limitations in their traditional systems and processes. As a result, we are optimizing our customers’ working capital and reducing risk across their entire cold food supply network.”

Verusen continues to be recognized for its work in the supply chain industry and its talented people. Verusen has received 10 industry awards this year, including being ranked #2 in the Manufacturing / Supply Chain category in the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter awards, recognized as a NextGen Solution Provider in AI , and named a Winner of Top Supply Chain Projects by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Verusen was also honored (for the 3rd year running) as one of Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies for its innovation and the economic growth it brings to the state’s technology sector. Paul Noble was awarded the “Deeds, not Words” leadership award at the 2022 Supply Chain & Procurement Awards and named a Supply Chain Pros to Know for the third year.

Click here to see the complete list of 2022 Food Logistics Top Software & Technology Providers winners and here to view the 2022 Top Tech Startup winners.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com , SupplyChainLearningCenter.com , the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Materials Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .