heart-1 Initial Clinical Data Expected in the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Preclinical Studies and Clinical Operations Activities Underway to Support Initiation of Clinical Trials for VERVE-102 and VERVE-201 in 2024

Lp(a) Program Advancing in Collaboration with Lilly; Received $60 Million in Combined Upfront Payment and Equity Investment in August 2023

Well-capitalized with Cash Runway into 2026

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today reported recent company progress and financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

“We are dedicated to bringing life-changing, once-and-done medicines to patients with cardiovascular disease,” said Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Verve. “Our primary focus is on developing medicines targeting three pillars of cardiovascular risk: low-density lipoproteins (LDL), triglyceride-rich lipoproteins (TRL) and lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a)). We are making meaningful progress across the portfolio, and we expect to report initial clinical data from the heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial of VERVE-101, our first-in-class base editor targeting PCSK9, in the fourth quarter of this year. In addition, we are focused on completing the preclinical activities and executing the clinical operations activities necessary to start clinical trials for our second PCSK9 program, VERVE-102, and our ANGPTL3 program, VERVE-201, next year. Finally, we are thrilled to advance our Lp(a) program in collaboration with Lilly, an industry leader in cardiometabolic disease. As Verve continues to evolve with multiple assets in the clinic and a robust pipeline, our efforts are supported by a strong financial position with a cash runway extending into 2026.”

VERVE-101 Progressing in heart-1 Clinical Trial

VERVE-101, an in vivo base editing medicine delivered as a one-time intravenous infusion, is designed to inactivate the PCSK9 gene in liver cells, turning off liver production of blood PCSK9 and thereby durably reducing LDL-C. VERVE-101 is being developed initially for the treatment of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).

VERVE-101 is being evaluated in the Phase 1b heart-1 clinical trial. Enrollment efforts are ongoing in New Zealand and the United Kingdom. heart-1 is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VERVE-101 initially with dose escalation in cohorts of the highest risk HeFH patients. In addition, the trial is designed to measure PCSK9 protein changes in participants, and thereby assess early proof of concept of the ability to base edit in the liver. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Verve expects to report the initial safety, pharmacodynamic, PCSK9, and LDL-C data for the four cohorts in the dose-escalation portion of the heart-1 clinical trial.

Verve continues to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to resolve the hold on its Investigational New Drug Application for VERVE-101. Based on the progress of the heart-1 clinical trial, the company expects enrollment to be completed outside the United States.

VERVE-102 On-Track for Clinical Trial Initiation in First Half of 2024

VERVE-102 is an in vivo base editing medicine that aims to inactivate the PCSK9 gene in a similar way to VERVE-101. VERVE-101 and VERVE-102 share an identical guide RNA targeting PCSK9 as well as similar mRNA expressing an adenine base editor; however, VERVE-102 is delivered using the company’s proprietary GalNAc-LNP delivery technology. Preclinical studies in mice and non-human primates using VERVE-102 with the company’s GalNAc-LNP delivery technology demonstrated effective in vivo liver gene editing and significant PCSK9 protein reduction.

Preclinical development to support a regulatory submission for VERVE-102 began in early 2022, and, following regulatory clearance, Verve expects to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial with VERVE-102 for patients with HeFH in the first half of 2024.

VERVE-201 On-Track for Clinical Trial Initiation in Second Half of 2024

VERVE-201, an in vivo base editing medicine delivered as a one-time intravenous infusion, is designed to inactivate the ANGPTL3 gene in liver cells, turning off liver production of blood ANGPTL3 and thereby durably reducing LDL-C and TRLs. VERVE-201 is being developed initially for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), a rare and often fatal genetic subtype of premature atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) characterized by extremely high blood LDL-C. VERVE-201 aims to reduce the heavy treatment burden associated with available therapies for HoFH including the requirement for multiple oral, injectable, and intravenous infusions, often administered over decades.

Preclinical data supporting a regulatory submission for the initiation of Phase 1b clinical trial of VERVE-201 will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2023 Congress. Details of the oral presentation are as follows: Title: An investigational in vivo base editing medicine targeting ANGPTL3, VERVE-201, achieves potent and LDLR-independent liver editing in mouse models Session: What’s new in lipid lowering Data and Time: August 27, 2023 from 10:25-10:35 a.m. CEST

Preclinical studies to support a regulatory submission for clinical development of VERVE-201 are ongoing, and, following regulatory clearance, Verve expects to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial with VERVE-201 in the second half of 2024.

Business Development

In June 2023, Verve and Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) entered into a global research collaboration focused on advancing Verve’s preclinical stage in vivo gene editing program targeting Lp(a). Elevated Lp(a) is an established and genetically validated, independent risk factor for ASCVD, ischemic stroke, thrombosis, and aortic stenosis. Under the terms of the agreement, Verve received a combined upfront payment and equity investment totaling $60 million. Research program costs through Phase 1 clinical trials will be funded by Lilly. Verve is also eligible to receive up to $465 million in research, development, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales. In addition, following the completion of Phase 1 clinical trials, Verve has the right to opt-in to co-fund and share margins globally on the Lp(a) program (in lieu of receipt of milestones and royalties). The collaboration became effective in July following expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and Verve expects research activities associated with the Lp(a) collaboration to commence in the third quarter.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash Position: Verve ended the second quarter of 2023 with $462.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Verve expects its existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, including the additional $60.0 million upfront payment and equity investment from Lilly in August 2023, to be sufficient to fund its operations into 2026.

Verve ended the second quarter of 2023 with $462.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Verve expects its existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, including the additional $60.0 million upfront payment and equity investment from Lilly in August 2023, to be sufficient to fund its operations into 2026. Collaboration Revenue: Collaboration revenue was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, which was related to the collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. There was no collaboration revenue in the second quarter of 2022.

Collaboration revenue was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, which was related to the collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. There was no collaboration revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $47.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

R&D expenses were $47.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

G&A expenses were $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net Loss: Net loss was $54.0 million, or $0.87 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $40.9 million, or $0.84 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, potentially transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial three programs – VERVE-101, VERVE-102, and VERVE-201 – target genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease, in order to durably reduce blood LDL-C levels. VERVE-101 and VERVE-102 are designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and are being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients not at goal on oral therapy. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and ultimately to treat patients with refractory hypercholesterolemia. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the company's ability to enroll patients in its ongoing heart-1 trial; the timing and availability of clinical data from its heart-1 trial; the company's expectations related to the clinical hold on the IND for VERVE-101; the expected timing of initiating clinical trials of VERVE-102 and VERVE-201; the company's research activities under the Lilly collaboration; its research and development plans; the potential advantages and therapeutic potential of the company's programs, including VERVE-101, VERVE-102, and VERVE-201; and the period over which the company believes that its existing, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Selected Condensed Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Condensed consolidated statements of operations 2023 2022 2023 2022 Collaboration revenue $ 2,093 $ — $ 3,497 $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 47,260 33,125 94,370 57,614 General and administrative 13,416 9,067 25,969 16,503 Total operating expenses 60,676 42,192 120,339 74,117 Loss from operations (58,583 ) (42,192 ) (116,842 ) (74,117 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of success payment liability (662 ) 938 76 2,615 Interest and other income, net 5,438 308 10,984 390 Total other income, net 4,776 1,246 11,060 3,005 Loss before provision for income taxes (53,807 ) (40,946 ) (105,782 ) (71,112 ) Provision for income taxes (176 ) – (176 ) – Net loss $ (53,983 ) $ (40,946 ) $ (105,958 ) $ (71,112 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.87 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (1.71 ) $ (1.46 ) Weighted-average common shares used in net loss per share, basic and diluted 61,953,992 48,674,873 61,871,158 48,623,330