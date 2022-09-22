Breaking News
Verve Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verve Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 2022 Nantucket Therapeutics Conference (fireside chat) on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET in Nantucket, Mass.;
  • Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit 2022 (fireside chat) on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET in NYC;
  • Chardan 6th Annual Genetic Medicine Conference (fireside chat) on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET in NYC;
  • BMO Virtual Biopharma Spotlight Series: Gene Editing & Therapeutics (fireside chat) on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. ET; and,
  • 2022 Truist Securities Genetic Medicine Summit Rare/Non-Rare Disease Panel (panel discussion) on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.vervetx.com and will be archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, potentially transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial two programs – VERVE-101 and VERVE-201 – target genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease, in order to durably reduce blood LDL-C levels. VERVE-101 is designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) not at goal on oral therapy. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and ultimately in patients with ASCVD who have not achieved goal LDL-C with oral therapy and a PCSK9 inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

Investor Contact
Jen Robinson
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
jrobinson@vervetx.com

Media Contact
Ashlea Kosikowski
1AB
ashlea@1abmedia.com

