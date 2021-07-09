Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Vervent & CoreCard Establish Partnership for Best-in-Class Credit Card Processing

Vervent & CoreCard Establish Partnership for Best-in-Class Credit Card Processing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to enhance credit card servicing solutions, Vervent is pleased to announce that they have formed a partnership with CoreCard to expand their payment processing offerings. CoreCard is a leading international provider of innovative prepaid and credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market. This partnership will add a new, innovative payment platform with modern technology to Vervent’s arsenal to enable more flexibility and get client card programs live more quickly.

”Vervent’s industry leading servicing solutions are the perfect complement to our core processing service offerings for innovative card programs,” said Mark Raleigh, Chief Operating Officer at CoreCard. “We’re very excited about the partnership and we believe this will give our clients a streamlined experience not only for their card programs, but also for their cardholders.”

“We’re excited to add CoreCard as one of our industry leading partners and believe this partnership will enhance our ability to offer more flexible, faster-to-market card program solutions for our clients,” said Lou Geibel, EVP, Sales.

To learn more or discuss a credit card program with the Vervent team, please email [email protected]

About CoreCard:
CoreCard Software, a leading provider of card management systems and processing services, offers an array of account management solutions to support the complex requirements of the evolving global financial services industry. CoreCard® software solutions provide the market’s most feature-rich and flexible platform for processing and managing a full range of card products including prepaid/stored-value, multi-currency wallets, buy now pay later, virtual card issuing, instant financing, small loans, point of sale loans, fleet, credit, debit, commercial, government, healthcare and private-label cards as well as accounts receivable and loans. CoreCard is headquartered in Norcross, GA with additional offices in India, the United Arab Emirates and Romania.

CoreCard is a subsidiary of Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE: INS].
For more information, email [email protected], or visit www.corecard.com.

About Vervent:
As one of the pre-eminent Lending as a Service (LaaS) companies, Vervent sets the global standard for outperformance by delivering superior expertise, future-built technology, and meaningful services. We support our industry-leading partners with primary strategic services including Loan & Lease Servicing, Credit Card Servicing, Backup Servicing/Capital Markets Support, Call Center Services, and Card Marketing & Customer Acquisition.

Vervent empowers companies to accelerate business, drive compliance, and maximize service. Contact us today to find out how we can help boost your performance at 888.486.2509 or [email protected]

For further information, call
Matt White, 770-564-5504 or
email to [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.