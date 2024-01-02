Tyalgum residents hit by devastating flooding in 2022 have stepped up to support each other again after being isolated for nearly two daysResidents of a small town near the New South Wales-Queensland border still grappling with the fallout from major flooding in 2022 have banded together to support each other after the community was again hit by severe weather.Tyalgum, a Tweed Shire village of about 500 people in north-eastern NSW about 70km from the Gold Coast, was cut off by flood waters for nearly two days over the New Year’s period. Continue reading…

