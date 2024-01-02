Tyalgum residents hit by devastating flooding in 2022 have stepped up to support each other again after being isolated for nearly two daysResidents of a small town near the New South Wales-Queensland border still grappling with the fallout from major flooding in 2022 have banded together to support each other after the community was again hit by severe weather.Tyalgum, a Tweed Shire village of about 500 people in north-eastern NSW about 70km from the Gold Coast, was cut off by flood waters for nearly two days over the New Year’s period. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- ‘Very daunting’: small NSW-Queensland border town pulls together after being cut off by flood waters - January 2, 2024
- Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to all charges at Hong Kong national security trial - January 2, 2024
- Queensland wildlife officers investigate after crocodile leaps into fisherman’s boat - January 2, 2024