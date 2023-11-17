The global very light aircraft market is expected to reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.8%.

According to RationalStat 's most recent industry analysis, the Global Very Light Aircraft Market value is estimated at US$ 12.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A light aircraft is a tiny, single-engine plane meant for personal or recreational use, flight training, and other non-commercial uses. These aircraft are frequently distinguished by their lightweight, basic design, and restricted passenger capacity. Fixed-wing aeroplanes, helicopters, and gyrocopters are all examples of light aircraft.

As economies grow and disposable incomes rise, so does interest in recreational pursuits such as flight. Emerging markets with a growing middle class help to drive the growth of the light aircraft market. Continuous innovation in light aircraft design and production adds to enhanced safety, fuel efficiency, and performance. This innovation draws new customers and contributes to the market’s overall growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global very light aircraft market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global very light aircraft market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global very light aircraft market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Very Light Aircraft Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, civil and commercial segment is anticipated to dominate the global very light aircraft market. As it provides essential services for people and businesses, connecting cities and countries across the globe.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 12.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 19.2 billion Growth Rate 5.8% Dominant Segment Civil and commercial Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Emerging markets

Technological advancements

Cost effectiveness Companies Profiled Cirrus Aircraft

Vulcanair

Legend Aero

P&M Aviation

Evektor

VOLOCOPTER GMBH

Textron Inc.

Pipistrel

Pilatus Airraft Ltd.

AutoGyro

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Very Light Aircraft market include.

In February 2023, Tata Sons signed a letter of intent to purchase 250 planes from European manufacturer Airbus. Air India intended to grow its fleet and global network over the following five years, with the goal of increasing its market share to 30% on both domestic and international routes from India.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Very Light Aircraft market growth include Cirrus Aircraft, Vulcanair, Legend Aero, P&M Aviation, Evektor, VOLOCOPTER GMBH, Textron Inc., Pipistrel, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., and AutoGyro, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Very Light Aircraft market based on type, application and region

Global Very Light Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Manned Unmanned

Global Very Light Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Civil and Commercial Military

Global Very Light Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Very Light Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Very Light Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Very Light Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Very Light Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Very Light Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Very Light Aircraft Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Very Light Aircraft Report:

What will be the market value of the global Very Light Aircraft market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Very Light Aircraft market?

What are the market drivers of the global Very Light Aircraft market?

What are the key trends in the global Very Light Aircraft market?

Which is the leading region in the global Very Light Aircraft market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Very Light Aircraft market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Very Light Aircraft market?

