Trump critics and supporters provided enthusiastic reactions outside the courtroom where former President Trump was convicted on all counts against him on Thursday, including some who shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital.
“I’m really f—— pleased, f— that guy,” one man told Fox News Digital outside the courtroom with a smile on his face.
One man who spoke to Fox News Digital expressed dismay that voters must choose between Trump and Bide
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Very pleased’: Trump’s guilty verdict ignites mixed reactions outside NYC courtroom - May 31, 2024
- 2024 Showdown: Trump and Biden quickly cash in on former president’s guilty verdicts - May 31, 2024
- ‘Salute me or shoot me’: Venezuelan gang members sneaking into US pose ‘serious threat’ - May 31, 2024