The number of Chinese nationals entering the United States illegally and stopped by Border Patrol so far this fiscal year has exceeded the enormous number seen in all of fiscal year 2023 — with six months still to go.
According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, in the first six months of fiscal 2024, which began in October, Border Patrol had caught 24,296 Chinese nationals crossing illegally between ports of entry. That exceeds the 24,125 caught in all of fiscal 2023.
[Read Full story at source]
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- California Democrats ‘mutilate’ anti-trafficking bill targeting adults who pay for sex with minors - April 17, 2024
- Republicans predict Dems to pay ‘heavy price’ in election after Mayorkas impeachment bid fails - April 17, 2024
- Former US ambassador, Cuban spy blames decision to betray country on Yale’s radical politics in 60s, 70s - April 17, 2024