Collaboration aims to elevate farmer productivity and environmental stewardship

Durham, North Carolina, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vestaron Corporation, a leading innovator in sustainable crop protection solutions, and Simplot Grower Solutions, a North American Agricultural Retailer, have officially announced a distribution agreement poised to reshape the landscape of modern agriculture in the United States.

This strategic collaboration brings together Vestaron’s novel insecticides and Simplot Grower Solutions’ extensive network and agronomic expertise, to deliver sustainable and effective crop protection solutions to farmers across the country. The agreement marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of environmentally friendly agricultural practices that deliver powerful results.

Vestaron has developed and commercialized a range of novel peptide-based insecticides that offer a compelling alternative to traditional chemical products and the growing resistance they face. These products are designed to manage pest challenges while minimizing environmental and biodiversity impacts (including pollinator and worker safety), aligning with the shifting agri-food regulatory landscape. The SPEAR® LEP insecticide brand is proving highly effective on tree nuts, fruits, vegetables, and high-value specialty crops. Targeting lepidopteran pests, field trials of SPEAR LEP demonstrate results equivalent or superior to conventional insecticides. With its novel mode of action, MRL exemption, 4-hour REI, and 0-day PHI, SPEAR LEP is a revolutionary new tool for IPM programs.

“We are excited to join forces with Simplot Grower Solutions – a company with a storied history of innovation on behalf of agriculture – to bring Vestaron’s novel solutions to a broader audience for greater adoption,” said Ben Cicora, SVP Sales and Marketing at Vestaron. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform agriculture by providing farmers with the novel solutions they need to meet the growing challenges of modern agriculture.”

Simplot, a major innovator in the agribusiness sector for over 90 years, is a total solutions agricultural supply company that boasts an extensive infrastructure. By joining forces with Vestaron, Simplot Grower Solutions aims to enhance its portfolio of sustainable solutions, providing farmers with access to cutting-edge technologies that contribute to both productivity and environmental stewardship.

Dean Williams, Head of Product Management for Simplot Grower Solutions, commented, “Simplot is proud to partner with Vestaron in our aligned commitment to deliver the leading biological crop protection solutions our farmer customers require. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to supporting farmers with the tools they need to continue their legacy for years to come.”

Key Highlights of the Distribution Agreement

1. Nationwide Reach: Simplot Grower Solutions’ widespread network will ensure that SPEAR LEP insecticide will reach farmers across the United States, promoting accessibility and adoption.

2. Sustainable Agriculture: The partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainable agriculture, aligning with the industry’s increasing emphasis on improving biodiversity practices.

3. Innovation for the Future: By combining Vestaron’s innovative platform with Simplot Grower Solutions’ industry expertise, the collaboration aims to drive adoption and offer farmers advanced tools for pest management.

Farmers, distributors, and stakeholders in the agricultural industry can expect to see the positive impact of this collaboration as the distribution of SPEAR LEP insecticide through Simplot’s network commences in the coming months.

-30-

About Vestaron Corporation



Vestaron is leading a global revolution in crop protection by creating novel, effective, and sustainable solutions our customers need to meet the growing challenges of modern agriculture. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Durham, NC (USA), we are producing a pipeline of powerful insecticides with new modes of action based on peptides modified from the venom of spiders and other venomous animals. Naturally soft on pollinators, beneficials, and local biodiversity, our innovations have earned recognition from the Crop Science Awards and the EPA’s Green Chemistry Challenge. In 2024, we became the first agriculture and food company inducted into the Global CleanTech 100 Hall of Fame. Vestaron: Unconventional, by nature.SM

About Simplot Grower Solutions

Simplot Grower Solutions delivers field-proven products and data-driven insights to grower customers. Simplot Grower Solutions has retail stores in the U.S. and Canada serving more than 40,000 customers. Simplot Grower Solutions employs more than 2,800 people, including over 500 Crop Advisors who strive to be the first choice for growers in agronomic advice, products, services, and agribusiness solutions. For more information, visit www.simplotgrowersolutions.com

Attachment

Vestaron and Simplot Grower Solutions Forge Strategic Distribution Partnership to Deliver Novel Sustainable Solutions for Farmers

CONTACT: Steve Betz Vestaron (515) 707-6096 [email protected]