Breaking News
Home / Top News / Vestas receives 100 MW order in the U.S. for project co-developed with RES America Developments

Vestas receives 100 MW order in the U.S. for project co-developed with RES America Developments

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology
Portland, 01 June 2018

Vestas receives 100 MW order in the U.S. for project co-developed with RES America Developments

As Vestas continues to expand strategic initiatives to reflect the evolving energy market, the company is leveraging its unparalleled experience in wind energy solutions to support customers across the entire wind power plant value chain, including co-developing projects together with strategic partners and key customers. By doing so, Vestas aims to engage earlier with customers and build project pipeline whilst simultaneously offering significant value to the customer.

Highlighting the company’s increased focus on co-development, Vestas has received an order for 100 MW of V136-3.45 MW turbines from Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, for its recent acquisition, the Wildhorse Mountain wind project in Oklahoma. 

The Wildhorse Mountain wind project was developed by Roaring Fork Wind, a joint venture partnership between RES Americas Developments, and Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ development arm in North America.

Southern Power has renewable energy facilities from coast to coast, and with this order Vestas once again demonstrates its ability to leverage its vast experience across wind power plants’ entire value chain and develop solutions that meet specific customer needs”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “From the development stages with our co-development team, through to the long-term service agreement, Vestas offered solutions at every stage of the project lifecycle to ensure the lowest cost of energy, highest quality of technology, and optimal park performance”.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2019.

Roaring Fork Wind, LLC is a strategic co-development partnership between Steelhead Americas, Vestas North American development arm, and RES America Developments with the purpose of developing wind power plants.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:
https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

For more information, please contact:
Chante Condit-Pottol
Communications Specialist, Media & External Relations
Tel:    +1 (503) 708-6668
Mail:  [email protected]

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 92 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 78 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 23,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

  • www.twitter.com/vestas
  • www.linkedin.com/company/vestas
  • www.facebook.com/vestas
  • www.instagram.com/vestas
  • www.youtube.com/vestas

 

Attachment

  • 180601_pr_uk_vame
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.