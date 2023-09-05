Rising Prevalence of Vertigo Driving Need for Advanced Vestibular Testing Technologies

Rockville , Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the global vestibular testing systems market is estimated at US$ 121.25 million in 2023 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Older individuals are more susceptible to balance-related issues. Worldwide demand for vestibular testing systems is experiencing healthy growth due to the rising prevalence of vestibular disorders and related conditions.

Vestibular testing systems are essential diagnostic tools used to detect and diagnose issues related to the inner ear’s balance and spatial orientation. These disorders can result in symptoms such as vertigo, dizziness, and imbalance, significantly impacting patients’ quality of life. Vestibular testing systems are helping healthcare professionals identify the root causes of these symptoms and prescribe accurate treatment plans.

Introduction of vestibular testing into telemedicine platforms is expanding the access to diagnostic services, especially in remote areas. Artificial intelligence and data analytics are likely to play a significant role in interpreting vestibular test results. These technologies are expected to enhance the accuracy of diagnostic tests and drive market expansion.

Key Segments of Vestibular Testing Systems Industry Research

By Product Type By End User By Region Videonystagmography Systems Hospitals North America Vestibular Evoked Myogenic Potential Systems Clinics Latin America Rotary Chairs Diagnostic Centers Europe Computerized Dynamic Posturography East Asia

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global vestibular testing systems market is projected to reach US$ 213.08 million by 2033.

Demand for videonystagmography (VNG) systems is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033.

Sales of vestibular testing systems in the United States are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The East Asia market for vestibular testing systems is set to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2033.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Natus Medical Incorporated

Balanceback (Vestibular Research & Development, LLC.)

BioMed Jena GmbH

Neuro Kinetics, Inc

Micromedical Technologies

Instrumentation Difra SA

Interacoustics A/S

Synapsys (an Inventis company)

Bertec Corporation

Framiral

“Technological advancements such as the introduction of wireless and portable vestibular testing systems are driving the revenue growth of key market players,” says Fact.MR analyst.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 213.08 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 85 Figures

Winning Strategy

Established manufacturers of vestibular testing systems are continually investing in research and development activities to maintain their market position and increase revenue growth. New entrants are focusing on niche segments and innovative solutions to carve out their profits and market reach.

In July 2022, Sound Pharma declared the recruitment process for a critical Phase 3 clinical study of SPI-1005, the treatment for hearing loss and tinnitus in individuals afflicted with Meniere’s disease, which is often linked to vertigo.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vestibular testing systems market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (videonystagmography systems, vestibular evoked myogenic potential systems, rotary chairs, computerized dynamic posturography) and end user (hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

