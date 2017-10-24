Vestjysk Bank A/S – Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below:

ISIN Name

DK0010304500 Vestjysk Bank

Vestjysk Bank A/S’ observation status is removed, as the company after having completed all elements in the overall plan for the bank and is no longer subject to a capital preservation plan.

According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company’s shares or other securities in the observation segment.

For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 29 September 2017.

________________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66