Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below:
ISIN Name
DK0010304500 Vestjysk Bank
Vestjysk Bank A/S’ observation status is removed, as the company after having completed all elements in the overall plan for the bank and is no longer subject to a capital preservation plan.
According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company’s shares or other securities in the observation segment.
For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 29 September 2017.
________________________________________________________________________________________
For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Vestjysk Bank A/S – Observation status removed - October 24, 2017
- Excellent quarter, further steps in transformation - October 24, 2017
- CORRECTION: Interim report for January-September 2017 - October 24, 2017