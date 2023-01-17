Founder and CEO of America’s #1 Military Streaming Network Will Both Facilitate Discussions with Noted Experts, Spread Best Practices to Combat Veteran Suicide

VET Tv Logo VET Tv Logo

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The founder of Veteran Entertainment Television (VET Tv) will team up with the network’s chief executive officer to guide discussions and develop the leaders of a national veterans nonprofit during the 2023 Irreverent Warriors National Leadership Conference here Jan. 20-22.

The conference will feature guest speakers and panelists from the military, academia, and the private sector, and will provide professional development and best practices to more than 140 Irreverent Warriors leaders from across the country.

Confirmed attendees include The Honorable Patrick J. Murphy, the 32nd Undersecretary of the U.S. Army and the first veteran of the Iraq War elected to Congress; Dr. Craig Bryan, a board-certified clinical psychologist, who is nationally-recognized for his research in suicide prevention; Sgt. Garrett Paulson, the 2022 U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; and Curtez Riggs, veteran entrepreneur and founder of the Military Influencer Conference.

“Building this amazing community of veterans is my life’s work,” said Donny O’Malley, founder and chief creative officer of VET Tv. “Helping this group of leaders build a stronger and more verdant network through humor and love has saved lives – and will continue to do so.”

Waco Hoover, VET Tv’s chief executive officer, agrees. He’s been a member of Irreverent Warriors’ board since 2016.

“VET Tv and Irreverent Warriors have mutually supporting missions,” said Hoover. “This conference is an incredible opportunity to bring experts in suicide prevention, senior government officials, and members of our national leadership together to learn from each other and grow as an organization.”

Since 2015, Irreverent Warriors has brought nearly 100,000 veterans and military service members together at events in over 150 cities worldwide. These entertaining and highly addictive events provide unconventional therapy to our veterans and military and introduce them to a life-changing network.

ABOUT VET Tv

VET Tv is a mission-driven brand using entertainment as a vehicle to create community, connection and improve the mental health for those who served. The company is an U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, and marketing film and television series whose primary audience is the military and Veteran community. Visit www.VeteranTV.com to tune in — and join the conversation on our YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter pages. For media queries, contact press@veterantv.com.

Contact Information:

Mike Lavigne

Chief Communications Officer

press@veterantv.com

Related Images

Image 1: VET Tv Logo

VET Tv’s logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment