George Galloway, a veteran left-wing British political disruptor sho recently won a special election parliament seat, is being slammed for spreading conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton.

Members of Parliament have condemned Galloway as a “stain on British democracy,” for “platforming untruths” about the Princess of Wales, even going as far as to speculate that she was “dead,” according to The Telegraph.

“It’s clearly not Kate Middlet

[Read Full story at source]