BEVERLY HILLS, CA, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After founding a niche pharmaceutical services company and building it into one of the largest sector players in the western United States, Stephen Samuel has embarked on a new professional journey. The seasoned entrepreneur is channeling over 20 years of passion and expertise into Evolve Realty & Development Corp ., a construction and development venture in Los Angeles that promises innovation and efficiency in the industry.

What sets Stephen Samuel apart is a leadership approach that emphasizes self-performed construction work. Having his construction team directly involved in the projects ensures that Evolve Realty & Development gains unprecedented control over outcomes. This unique model not only guarantees a higher level of quality but also allows for the implementation of key value engineering measures, the result being a significant reduction in costs and improved timelines for project completion.

In addition to employing a hands-on construction management style, Stephen Samuel is leveraging technology to enhance project efficiency. Through the implementation of key performance indicators and the development of cutting-edge construction management software, he is paving the way to a future where Evolve Realty & Development can produce more units at a faster pace and lower cost. Already committed to projects at various stages of pre-construction and actual construction, Evolve Realty & Development will deliver nearly $300 million in buildings, supplying approximately 600 units in the next few years. Looking ahead to a five-year time horizon, the goal is to surpass 1,000 units, showcasing the company’s commitment to growth and excellence.

“At Evolve Realty & Development, we hope to not only redefine the construction industry but also to contribute meaningfully to communities through innovative development projects,” Stephen Samuel says. “Our modern, luxurious apartments in Los Angeles provide all the amenities people want at an affordable price. Our units are located near restaurants, shops, offices, and recreation venues, supporting the lifestyle their residents desire. While our company takes great pride in the quality of its construction work of our staff, it is ultimately all about the people who populate our buildings, so we work tirelessly to ensure that they have everything they need to live their dream lives.”

Stephen Samuel is an American entrepreneur who has left his mark on several companies as a founder or an executive. After more than 20 years at the helm of one of the most successful niche pharmaceutical service providers in the western United States, he has transitioned to the role of president at Evolve Realty and Development Corp. , a construction and development company headquartered in Beverly Hills in California’s Los Angeles County. The firm owns and operates luxury apartment communities in Sun Valley, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, and Valley Village, offering modern units of all sizes and for all lifestyles.

