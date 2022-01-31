Veteran FBI, Global Cybersecurity Investigations Expert Todd Renner Joins FTI Consulting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced continued investment in the firm’s Cybersecurity practice with the appointment of Todd Renner as a Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Renner, who is based in Atlanta, spent the past two decades with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), where he led complex cybersecurity investigations across the globe and established relationships with domestic and international intelligence agencies, helping mitigate emerging cyber risks on the world’s stage. Most recently, Mr. Renner served as a Supervisory Special Agent in the Atlanta field office leading a team of investigators focused on pursuing financially motivated cyber criminals and nation-state actors posing a threat to national security. This included identifying cybersecurity vulnerabilities and defending critical infrastructure of corporations and individuals by leveraging expert knowledge of technical threats, including ransomware and sophisticated intrusions.

“Complex cyber challenges remain a top priority at every organization,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “Todd’s experience and knowledge of the cybersecurity ecosystem — working alongside partners in government and the private sector globally — will enhance our ability to help our clients all over the world protect their assets and quickly respond to cyber incidents.”

Prior to working in the Atlanta field office, Mr. Renner served as the FBI Assistant Legal Attaché in London, where he was integrated with UK and Irish authorities, leading projects against complex international counterintelligence and computer intrusion activities. This collaborative effort involved countering threats that originated from the most significant nation-state and cyber criminal threat actors.

In a coveted joint duty assignment prior to his role as Assistant Legal Attaché, Mr. Renner served as an FBI representative to the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command. In this role, he developed and implemented technical solutions to generate intelligence opportunities to protect individuals and corporations across the United States.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Renner said, “FTI Consulting has built an intelligence-led, expert-driven cybersecurity practice that provides companies with a bespoke response to high-stakes incidents as well as proactive planning to protect their systems and enterprise value. I am pleased to join this growing team of talented cybersecurity professionals who continually tackle some of the most sophisticated challenges faced by businesses.”

