VETERAN HR LEADER JESSEN CARROLL NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES AT ABT ASSOCIATES

Rockville, MD, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jessen Carroll, a human resources (HR) leader with more than 20 years of experience, has joined Abt Associates as vice president, human resources. She will oversee the design, development, and integration of HR business partnership, technology and analytics, payroll, service delivery, and other programs. Her duties include setting strategic HR objectives aligned with Abt’s global priorities and identifying opportunities for process improvement, standardization, and using technology to facilitate operational efficiencies. Carroll’s previous experience includes overseeing all aspects of HR, organizational communications, governance, and administration functions. She has experience leading organizational integrations and change management efforts. Carroll has a proven record in enterprise project management, change management, and business process improvement. Before coming to Abt, Carroll served as director of HR technology and operations for SAIC (formerly Engility Corp.), where she supported a business systems integration project focused on integrating SAIC and legacy Engility business systems. Before Engility, Carroll served as director for human capital programs for GTSI. She holds a BA in Sociology from Wake Forest University and an MA in Human Resources Management from Marymount University. ### About Abt Associates Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From increasing crop yields and combatting infectious disease, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. http://www.abtassociates.com

