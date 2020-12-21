Breaking News
Home / Top News / Veteran-Owned Company & US Manufacturer Team Up To Distribute Millions of Rapid COVID-19 Tests Nationwide

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Megna Health’s rapid antibody test is a highly sensitive assay that provides a much-needed diagnostic test to help protect healthcare professionals, institutions, and the workforce.

EXTON, PA., GAINESVILLE, FLA., AND BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AHOD Co. an American Disabled Veteran and Minority Owned Small Business in conjunction with Megna Health Inc, a diagnostic device company based in Pennsylvania; have signed an exclusive distribution partnership supporting in the effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Megna Health’s rapid antibody test is a highly sensitive assay that provides a much-needed diagnostic test to help protect healthcare professionals, institutions, and the workforce,” said Shane Breen, AHOD Co. CEO. “Bolstering the US supply chain with US-made medical diagnostics is our top priority. We are extremely excited about this exclusive partnership with such a forward-thinking company. The combination of the development of such essential diagnostic devices with our logistics support allow us the opportunity to unite efforts, adding jobs to a healing US economy and aiding America’s ability to return to work and everyday life safely.”

AHOD Co. will provide sales, logistic, and distribution support so that Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available where they are needed most.

Megna Health is proud to partner with AHOD Co. as the US-based rapid test producer, Megna Health has made a conscious decision to develop and manufacture diagnostic products in Pennsylvania. 

“Our Rapid COVID-19 IgM/IgG Combo Antibody Test is among the first combo (IgM and IgG) antibody test kits with an Emergency Use Authorization and manufactured in the US with such sensitivity,” said Bret Anderson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Megna Health. “Simultaneous detection of IgM and IgG provides more important information to assess the stage of infection, prioritizing vaccinations and potential immunity with a single rapid test. We are also look forward to Emergency Use Authorization of our Rapid Antigen Test as a point-of-care diagnostic to further help combat this contagion and protect our country so that America can thrive again.”

A more consistent, thorough approach to testing is a critical part of the global effort to control the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens. Megna Health is proud to be part of the solution to addressing this and future outbreaks. We also want to take this opportunity to remind the public that testing is only one part of the solution, and when combined with masks, social distancing, and hygiene, we will quickly contain the spread of this terrible outbreak.

About AHOD Co: AHOD Co. is a service disabled veteran and minority-owned small business providing a range of healthcare products and big data services to private & governmental agencies. AHOD stands for All Hands On Deck, representing a team-oriented ethos and collaborative approach. For more information visit https://www.AHOD.co

About Megna Health Inc: Megna Health provides life-changing diagnostic and healthcare products. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA and the antibody combo test kits are manufactured in Pennsylvania facilities as well. For more information visit http://www.megnahealth.com.

CONTACT: Shane Breen
AHOD Co.
(352) 327-1509
[email protected]

