Brett Keirstead, CSO, Chief Outsiders

SAVAGE, MN, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brett Keirstead, an accomplished B2B sales leader will now apply his extensive SaaS industry experience to create, develop and manage new high-performing sales teams as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Keirstead joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 125 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“Brett expertly leads client retention, engagement and growth initiatives, and works with C-level executives to scope and secure complex, profitable projects,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

With a proven track record of building and scaling revenue-generating operations in growth-oriented companies, Keirstead helps private equity and venture capital investors build go-to-market strategies for their portfolio companies. A trained sales technician with a detailed understanding of sales compensation and operations, he brings a passion for mentoring and developing new sales leaders and professionals.

SaaS Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Keirstead works with CEOs of early-stage and mid-market SaaS companies to accelerate sales growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, he achieved 250% revenue growth in 4 years with 300% growth in recurring SaaS revenue as SVP Sales and Operations at Knowledge Marketing. He also helped lead Jobs2Web to 300% revenue growth over a 4-year period that led to a successful exit for the company. He drove a 100% increase in recurring revenue as GlobalVetLink’s first Chief Revenue Officer developing and executing a comprehensive go-to-market strategy. Keirstead’s executive sales experience also includes roles as VP Sales at Sense, Vice President Client Acquisition at Avionte and multiple sales leadership positions with Ceridian.

Prior to his successful SaaS sales career, Keirstead earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina. Keirstead is a passionate advocate for the sales industry as a published author of the best-selling book We Are All Sales, People as well as host of the podcast “Salespeople are People Too”. He is an IAP certified Executive Coach and a mentor with the MN Emerging Software Assocation (MESA).

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 125 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

Attachment

Brett Keirstead, CSO, Chief Outsiders

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com