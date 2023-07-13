NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alchemy Worx, a leading global retention marketing agency, is pleased to announce that Jeff Stuart Epstein has joined the company as the Senior Director of Agency Sales. Epstein is a proven sales leader, with a history of success delivering market share and profit gains for brand engagement marketing, ecommerce and digital media companies. In his new role Epstein will be driving new sales with large and enterprise brands to help further grow Alchemy Worx’s reach.

Epstein has a proven ability to build best-in-class sales organizations, lead effective go to market strategies, and drive new business and client retention with brand and agency accounts including Apple, WPP, Levi’s, Publicis Groupe, Walmart, Google, Wunderman Thompson, Kroger, Puma, and Disney. Epstein joins Alchemy Worx from CI-Group where he was Senior Director of Business Development for the past three years. He has held senior sales leadership and individual contributor roles at a number of innovative organizations including Progressive Promotions, Digital Marketing Collective and Advantage Solutions. He began his career at DIY Media Group, where he spent more than 12 years growing the company’s sales and marketing capabilities through the formative years of email and digital marketing innovation.

“Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and a track-record of success building successful relationships with top brands and agencies, and is a fantastic addition to our sales team. His consistent experience leading teams, and successfully driving high-visibility client relationships with unique marketing solutions empowers Alchemy Worx to expand our agency relationships significantly, particularly for retail clients,” said Allan Levy, CEO of Alchemy Worx.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Alchemy Worx, a company with some of the industry’s top marketing thought leaders. They have a history providing best-in-class audience management solutions that boost customer engagement, loyalty, and revenue, and I am excited to bring these unique capabilities to agencies and their clients,” said Jeff Stuart Epstein, Senior Director of Agency Sales at Alchemy Worx.

About Alchemy Worx:

Alchemy Worx are experts in engagement. They deliver efficient data-driven customer retention solutions for both email and SMS. Alchemy Worx actively analyzes and executes impactful plans designed to drive engagement, boost customer lifetime value, and significantly increase revenue. Alchemy Worx is headquartered in New York and actively serves over 100 B2C, DTC, and B2B clients including CDW, Full Beauty Brands, and Ideal Living and partners with all leading email and SMS platforms including Listrak, Salesforce, Klaviyo and Attentive.

Contact:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com