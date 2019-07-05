Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System Receives Spinal Cord Rehabilitation Exoskeleton from SoldierStrong

SAN DIEGO, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing advanced medical technologies to help injured veterans lead full lives, donated an Indego Therapy exoskeleton to VA San Diego Healthcare System this morning.

“While the San Diego’s VA Medical Center already has two exoskeletons for spinal injury rehabilitation, there’s a real need for a third one. We appreciate SoldierStrong’s donation today so that our staff can continue its efforts to deliver the best possible care,” said John Colaneri, a spinal cord injury physical therapist at the medical center. “Exoskeleton therapy is transforming the lives of veterans with spinal cord injuries. This device will make a very positive and lasting difference for the patients we serve.”

Since SoldierStrong’s inception following the tragic events of 9/11, the Stamford, Conn.-based group has donated more than $3 million of medical devices to help injured veterans. Today’s donation is the organization’s 21th exoskeleton donation, including the 17th one to the VA system.

SoldierStrong co-founder Chris Meek said the area’s concentration of military personnel and veterans was a key consideration in the donation. San Diego is home to the largest concentration of military personnel on the West Coast and the veteran population is even larger. More than 240,500 veterans live in San Diego County – over 13 percent of its population – and another 370,000 veterans live in Los Angeles County.

“I’m told that more than 15,000 active duty service members transition out of active duty service in San Diego each year and more than half of them want to stay here,” Meek said. “San Diego is the number-one destination for veterans returning from Afghanistan and Iraq, including those with serious battlefield injuries. We’re extremely proud to help as many veterans as we can so that they will experience the physical and emotional benefits of standing and walking again.”

The Therapy+ software suite, included with each Indego Therapy device, incorporates control algorithms based on proven motor learning principles and allows for an individualized, patient-centric training approach where the device responds to a patient’s active contribution and assists in gait only when necessary. Additionally, therapists have a range of customizable settings within the Therapy+ software suite which allow them to further tailor the behavior of the system to specific impairment and gait needs.

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong, previously known as SoldierSocks, helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help our returning service men and women to continue moving in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards direct support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind those men and women who sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit: https://www.soldierstrong.org/

