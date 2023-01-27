Stan Fitzgerald of Acworth Georgia named president of Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First.

ACWORTH, Ga., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First (VFAF.ORG) has named Stan Fitzgerald of Acworth Georgia the organizations new president. Fitzgerald is a retired police detective, business owner, member of Legacy PAC and has been the veteran’s group political director for two years.

“Our organization represents both veterans and first responders. Stan Fitzgerald, while not a vet, was a highly decorated police officer who clearly understands how to effectively represent the needs of both vets and first responders,” said Vlad Lemets VFAF co-founder.

Veterans for Trump was founded in 2015 as a grassroots movement supporting Donald J. Trump for the 45th president of the United States. Admiral Chuck Kubic is credited by Steven Bannon and Corey R. Lewandowski as being the original leader of the movement. General Flynn also played a role but did not stay with the organization. Admiral Kubic currently serves as National Spokesman of VFAF. The organizational co-founders Joshua Macias and Vladimir Lemets created the VFAF Non-profit and focused on veterans’ issues while promoting a secure border. The organization has many high pro-file Ambassadors; Tom Homan former Ice director, Tana Goertz former Trump advisor, Kevin Sorbo actor, and Debbie Dooley tea party co-founder are some listed on the site.

Stan Fitzgerald took over the political direction of the organization focusing on the America First agenda. Fitzgerald threw the organizational support behind the 2022 Team Trump Georgia bus tour which he and his wife Donna with Angie Wong sponsored. Working closely with Admiral Kubic the organization had made numerous endorsements in the 2022 cycle of candidates nationwide. Speaking for millions of conservative vets the VFAF endorsement resulted in significant primary wins.

“I think for any ‘America First’ endorsements the success rate should be measured in the primary results. At VFAF we had over 60 primary winners through the power of our endorsement,” said Angie Wong, national media rep for Veterans for Trump and President of Legacy PAC.

The first VFAF endorsement of the 2024 cycle was issued for Donald J. Trump for 47th President of the United States. The President shared the endorsement news on his Truth Social Platform, The Fitzgerald’s and Wong were invited to Mar-A-Lago for the presidential campaign announcement. Veterans for Trump will be functioning as part of the Trump campaign collation.

Fitzgerald created the concept of opening VFAF state chapters for better regional direction to lead boots on the ground organizing the movement and promote local events with candidates. The first state scheduled for VFAF chapter is Georgia, with attorney Jared Craig tasked to lead the chapter.

“We have organized some of the most effective and influential people in the America First movement through our efforts in Georgia and we will aggressively work on the presidential election,” said Jared Craig VFAF Ambassador and Legacy PAC member.

Fitzgerald also recommended the organization dissolve the non-profit status and transition back to its grass roots activism to better support the presidential campaign while simultaneously launching a separate new PAC.

“It makes perfect sense to get back to organizing our boots on the ground nationwide network supporting President Trumps campaign as that was our foundation in this movement,” said VFAF Co-founder Joshua Macias.

“It is with great honor I accept this position as president working with movement leaders Admiral Kubic, Vlad Lemets and Josh Macias to get back to organizing grass roots America First politics. This organizational success would not have been possible without the support of my wife Donna Fitzgerald who also serves as a VFAF Ambassador. My immediate focus as president will be the Trump campaign collation. We will provide logistical support and utilize our PACS to help see President Trump as 47. We plan on supporting vital firms such as The Center for Renewing America run by Russ Vought of the former Trump Administration. I will be maintaining a dual role as political director as this position is temporary and will be overseeing the transition from nonprofit to political action committee,” said Stan Fitzgerald.

