Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard to hold Pittsburgh’s Largest Job Fair and fundraiser at the Pittsburgh Business Show

Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard is pleased to announce they will be holding Pittsburgh’s largest job fair and fundraiser at the Pittsburgh Business Show on May 5th, 2020.

Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard is a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting Veterans with the tools they need to build better lives and become self-sufficient. The mission of Veterans Place is to assist Veterans in the transition from homeless to home, helping to end the cycle of homelessness and help Veterans become engaged citizens within their community.

“Veterans Place is excited for the opportunity to expand our job fair to the Pittsburgh Business Show. Partnering with Linda Jo and the Show provides us with the opportunity to connect our Veterans with Pittsburgh businesses that are motivated to grow and make a difference in the region. The Show will also help us establish valuable relationships with companies in the area to continue to help our Veterans find employment and further our mission to end homelessness among Veterans in Pittsburgh,” said Rob Hamilton, Deputy Executive Director of Veterans Place.

Veterans Place was founded in 1996 by Sidney Singer, a member of the Jewish War Veterans, Post 718, to provide a safe place for veterans to recover from chronic mental illness that has grown into a community for homeless Veterans, providing temporary housing and services to help them grow and thrive.

“The Pittsburgh Business Show’s mission is to become an integral piece of the growth and foundation of the Pittsburgh business landscape. Our vision is to help build partnerships, bring professionals together for business networking, and create opportunities for new and existing businesses including our non-profit community-focused partners” said Linda Jo Thornberg, President of the Pittsburgh Business Show.

Veterans Place has been a non-profit partner of the show since it launched and The Show has participated in their annual Job fair each year as well.

“It was really a perfect partnership to join together to host the Job Fair at the Pittsburgh Business Show and such an honor to also be able to support them by donating the funds generated by the participants of that event to support their organization, projects and the homeless veteran population financially. They do amazing things for the homeless community and I am proud to have them as a partner to create awareness and support them any way that we can,” said Linda Jo.

At this time we have limited space and will host 75+ businesses from a wide range of industries including IT, Banking, Marketing, Business for Business Services and the Trades. Businesses wanting to participate in the job fair as well as the Pittsburgh Business Show are encouraged to contact the Show as soon as possible to ensure availability.

The event will be held on May 5, 2020, and will be hosted in Hall A of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, PA.

For more information and to register as an attendee or to register your booth for the event visit the Pittsburgh Business Show website.

