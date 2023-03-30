Old Glory Relay One Team RWB member passes an American flag to another Team RWB member.

Old Glory Relay Team RWB member runs with an American flag.

The Old Glory Relay is a national movement showcasing the strength, grit, and commitment of American veterans. This video is a recap of the 2022 Old Glory Relay.

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Military veterans and supporters will run, walk, ruck, and cycle to move a single American flag 4,000 miles across the country as part of the Old Glory Relay. The Old Glory Relay is an annual event hosted by Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans.

The event kicks off April 1, 2023, at the Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond, WA, and culminates on May 20 at the Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners game in Atlanta, GA. The relay will conclude running into Truist Park with a flag folding ceremony. In addition, 100 Team RWB veterans will hold a giant American flag along the field prior to the national anthem.

“America’s veterans know firsthand that life is a team sport. There’s no better demonstration of that concept than the Old Glory Relay,” said Mike Erwin, Team RWB Founder and Executive Director. “As we pass the flag from one great American to the next over its 4,000-mile journey, we are reminded that together we can show veterans that their best days are ahead.”

The American flag traveling from Washington to Georgia was flown above the battlefields of Iraq while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and presented to Team RWB. By moving the flag through nine states, Team RWB aims to show our nation’s veterans that their best days are ahead of them when they prioritize their health and wellness.

Recent data from the Wounded Warrior Project Annual Survey shows that veterans are facing chronic pain and sleep challenges which negatively impact their quality of life. Team RWB offers veterans a community with training, programming, and events to build a healthier lifestyle, serving as supportive solutions for those challenges.

Supporters can register to complete a segment of the relay in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Georgia. Participants may also move an American flag in their local community by registering as a virtual participant or making a donation in support of the cause.

“It’s going to be an incredible moment when the Old Glory Relay flag enters Truist Park in celebration of Military Appreciation Day,” said Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves third baseman and Team RWB Advisory Board member. “Between this event and Austin Riley Charity Golf Tournament in June, I’m excited to support this organization making a big impact on our nation’s veterans.”

Learn more about the Old Glory Relay at teamrwb.org/ogr.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans. Founded in 2010, Team RWB supports veterans through their health and wellness journeys by offering real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org.

