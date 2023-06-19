Discover the promising veterinary point of care diagnostics industry, projected to experience a remarkable CAGR of 9.4% by owing to increasing pet-related expenditures.

Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market size will surpass USD 4 billion by 2032, due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases in animals, growing awareness of animal health, and the increasing number of veterinary practitioners worldwide. Additionally, the surge in livestock population and the adoption of pet insurance policies have led to an increased requirement for point-of-care diagnostic services.

Another trend fueling market progression is the increasing use of molecular diagnostic techniques such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) for the detection of various animal diseases. These techniques offer high sensitivity and specificity, making them ideal for diagnosing infectious diseases in animals.

Hematology tests gain traction for blood disorder diagnosis

The veterinary point of care diagnostics market from hematology segment will grow at a commendable pace by 2032. Hematology tests are crucial in POC diagnostics as they help detect various blood-related disorders in animals, such as anemia, leukemia, and clotting disorders.

The increasing prevalence of these disorders in animals has generated strong need for hematology tests that can provide valuable insights into an animal’s blood parameters, such as red blood cell count, white blood cell count, and platelet count. Additionally, with the advancements in point-of-care hematology analyzers, veterinarians can obtain rapid and accurate blood test results directly at the clinic, facilitating prompt treatment decisions.

Focus on food security to fuel demand for POC diagnosis in livestock

Veterinary POC diagnostics market size from the livestock segment is set to register significant revenue by 2032. The livestock industry, including cattle, swine, and poultry, plays a crucial role in ensuring food security and meeting the demand for animal-derived products. Rapid and on-site diagnostic testing is essential for the early detection and control of infectious diseases in livestock populations. Point-of-care diagnostics also enables efficient disease management, prevention, and treatment, ultimately leading to improved animal welfare and optimized productivity.

Urine sampling to emerge as preferred tool for POC diagnostics

The veterinary point of care diagnostics market from urine segment will register a sizeable development rate through 2032. Urine analysis provides valuable information about an animal’s kidney function, urinary tract health, and metabolic status. Veterinary POC diagnostics offers user-friendly urine analyzers that can deliver quick and accurate results. The ability to perform urine sample testing on-site enhances veterinary clinics’ capabilities in diagnosing urinary tract infections, kidney diseases, and metabolic disorders, enabling timely intervention and treatment.

Europe to emerge as a major market for veterinary POC diagnostics

Europe will account for a sizeable share of the veterinary point of care diagnostics market by 2032, owing to the high adoption of advanced veterinary diagnostic techniques and the presence of well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of animal diseases and the growing awareness of animal health have generated robust gains for advanced POC diagnostics systems. Advancements in technology, including wireless connectivity and cloud-based data management systems, are further enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of veterinary diagnostics in Europe, which may influence regional market trends.

Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Industry Players

Some of the major market players operating in the veterinary point of care diagnostics industry are IDEXX Laboratories,Inc., Zoetis, Inc., Virbac, Heska Corporation, EurolyserDiagnostica GmbH, and Thermo FisherScientific, Inc., among others.

Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market News

April 2023 – Mars announced the acquisition of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products supplier Heska, for USD 120 per share. This deal was meant to enable the expansion of Mars Petcare’s diagnostic offerings and improve the use of point-of-care veterinary diagnostic tests among the pet healthcare community worldwide.

