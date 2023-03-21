Evolutionary biologist and stress expert, Dr. Rebecca Heiss to keynote

Lakewood, CO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lakewood, CO— March 21, 2023 —The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) announces early registration for AAHA Con (formally known as Connexity®), the association’s annual veterinary hospital conference held this year at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, Sept. 20-23 in San Diego, CA. Open to the staff across the entire veterinary profession, this year’s conference includes over 20 hours of both medical and non-medical continuing education (CE) credits.

“This year’s theme, Level Up, is focused on giving teams the tools they need to improve their game,” explains Jessica Vogelsang, Chief Medical Officer at AAHA. “Knowing that 2023 is the Year of the Team, it was vital to us to reimagine this conference to be one that every member of the team can learn and grow from. We’re excited to provide a fun and memorable experience as we focus on how meaningful it is to take time to invest in yourself personally and professionally. And what better place to launch AAHA Con than San Diego?”

Conference attendees will converse with experts across the veterinary spectrum and lean into the latest research and best practices with reviews of the latest guidelines. AAHA will share insights gleaned from the latest research, reveal details on new services and products that simplify the journey to veterinary excellence, and provide a forum to discuss the challenges practices deal with daily, including strategies for improving relationships with pet owners, financial and insurance challenges, and more.

Featured keynote Dr. Rebecca Heiss, founder and CEO of icueity, author of Instinct, and Fear(less) speaker will inspire attendees to harness the power of instincts to excel at change.

Speaker submissions will be accepted through March 31. Discounted early registration (between $350 and $795) is available for all attendees. Learn more and register today using this link.

Since 1933, the American Animal Hospital Association has been the only organization to accredit veterinary hospitals throughout the United States and Canada based on standards directly correlated to high-quality medicine and compassionate care. The mission is to simplify the journey toward excellence in veterinary practices. Accreditation in veterinary medicine is voluntary. The AAHA-accredited logo is the best way to know if a third party has evaluated a practice. Look for the AAHA logo or visit the accredited hospital locator on aaha.org.

