Veterinary Telemetry Systems industry is anticipated to register 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to increasing demand for remote monitoring in veterinary care.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The veterinary telemetry systems market value is poised to reach USD 485 million by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising demand for remote monitoring in veterinary care will boost the growth for veterinary telemetry systems. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, veterinarians had to limit personal contact with their clients. This has ushered federal administrations to relax their VCPR and telemedicine legislation, making telemedicine available to a broader range of pet owners.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5559

ECG/EKG monitor sales to propel due to high incidence rate of CVDs among pets

ECG/EKG monitors segment to depict over 5.5% CAGR by 2032. An electrocardiogram measures the electrical signal from the heart to diagnose various cardiac problems that help detect abnormalities such as arrhythmias, irregularities in the structure and size of the different heart chambers, peculiar conduction, and other heart defects. The surging incidences of cardiovascular diseases in companion animals increase the need for continuous heart monitoring, which, in turn, will boost the uptake of ECG/EKG monitors for companion animals.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 318 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, Veterinary Telemetry Systems Market Size By Product (Vital Signs Monitors, ECG/EKG monitors, Anesthesia Monitors, Accessories), By Mobility (Portable, Floor Standing, Compact/Tabletop), By Animal (Small, Large), By Application (Respiratory, Cardiology, Neurology), By End-user (Veterinary Hospitals, Clinics), Forecast, 2023 – 2032 in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/veterinary-telemetry-systems-market

Increasing prevalence of lung disorders to boost product adoption in respiratory applications

Veterinary telemetry systems market from the respiratory application segment to cross over USD 185 million by 2032. Respiratory rate variations are among the first signs of severe pathologies, such as sepsis, metabolic acidosis, respiratory distress, and drug overdoses. Respiratory monitoring help identify pets with a risk of developing congestive heart failure and significant heart disease before the condition develops into an emergency, thus, favoring the market trends.

Clinics to become a prominent end-user due to patient outreach

Veterinary clinics segment of the veterinary telemetry systems market exceeded over USD 100 million in 2022. The growing number of veterinary clinics coupled with better patient outreach are major factors for the expansion of the veterinary clinics segment. Also, the clinics are noted to witness a huge number of visits in case of any problems with the animal or animal’s annual check-up, which will help accelerate the segmental outlook.

Growing popularity of pet insurance to support market progress across Europe

Europe veterinary telemetry systems market is set to cross USD 170 million by 2032. The progression of the European market can be attributed to the availability of advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure. Besides, the considerable rise in the adoption of pet insurance and strategic initiatives by key players will help Europe emerge as a potential business hub by 2032.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5559?gmpaycod=sugmp

New product development to remain a key progression strategy

Notable firms in the veterinary telemetry systems industry include Medtronic plc, DRE Medical, Inc. (Avante Health Solutions), Nonin, Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Masimo Corporation, Digicare Biomedical, Dextronix, Midmark Corp., Smiths Medical (ICU Medical, Inc.), and Bionet.

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/