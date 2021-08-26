Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Veth Propulsion Now Available Throughout North America

Veth Propulsion Now Available Throughout North America

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Twin Disc’s Authorized Sales and Service Providers now offer Veth’s azimuth rudder propellers, thrusters and marine electronics across North America

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), a global leader in power transmission technology for marine and land-based applications, has announced full North American availability of its portfolio of Veth Propulsion products.

“Increasing the availability of Veth Propulsion’s products in North America strategically expands our market opportunity within the marine industry,” said Tim Batten, Vice President, Sales, Twin Disc, Inc. “The broad and complementary product portfolio provides added value to new and existing customers.”

  • Palmer Johnson Power Systems will represent Veth Propulsion by Twin Disc in the Western United States, as well as Western Canada
  • Great Lakes Power Systems will represent Veth Propulsion in the Eastern United States.
  • Sewart Supply will continue to represent the line of products in the Gulf Region.
  • Marindustrial will continue to represent the line of products in Eastern Canada.

Veth Propulsion has a long history of successful installations of its innovative products in commercial vessels, both inland and offshore, as well as in pleasure craft and military vessels. The company engineers and manufactures azimuth rudder propellers, thrusters and marine electronics, and is a supplier and servicer of diesel engines and generator sets. Since 1951, its quality equipment has been widely respected by shipyards and naval architects worldwide. The company was acquired by Twin Disc, Inc. in 2018 and continues to expand its worldwide sales and service network.

“Great Lakes Power is excited to expand our nearly 50-year relationship with Twin Disc by supporting sales and service of Veth Propulsion products,” said Harry Allen III, Vice President of Great Lakes Power. “Veth adds additional highly engineered propulsion and thruster solutions for our existing customer base and new target accounts.”

“We are extremely excited to add sales and service of the Veth product line to our entire authorized Twin Disc territory,” said Jeff Maguisin, VP Marine Sales, Palmer Johnson Power Systems. “This now gives our Marine Team another quality propulsion solution from Twin Disc to offer our customers.”

The strategic agreement focuses on expanding the distribution Veth’s innovative propulsion systems through longstanding Twin Disc distributors and valued partners.

About Twin Disc, Inc.
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Media Contact:
Amanda Bulgrin
Twin Disc, Incorporated
262-638-4277
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.