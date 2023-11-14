PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — vFunction , the continuous modernization platform, will be showcasing its recently launched Architectural Observability Manager, and demonstrate its Continuous Modernization Platform at their booth at AWS re:Invent 2023, a learning conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the global cloud computing community. The event is taking place from Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

At booth #1191, vFunction will be demonstrating its Continuous Modernization Platform – the first and only AI-driven solution for architects that provides architectural observability and automation to manage technical debt and enable iterative application modernization, from basic refactoring to full rewriting and microservices extraction.

In addition, Architects from AWS Partner Solutions will present on “Evolution from migration to modernization using modernization pathways,” which is hosted by vFunction on Friday, Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. PDT on Level 3 of The Venetian in Murano 3306. The presenters include Giovanni Gravesande, Partner Solutions Architect, AWS MAP Migration & Modernization, AWS, and Pragnesh Shah, Partner Solutions Architect, EMEA Migrations PSA Team, AWS.

Application migration and modernization have been difficult and time-consuming due to a lack of architectural understanding. vFunction’s Architectural Observability capabilities are foundational to any modernization effort as they enable automation of the transformation of Java and .Net applications into microservices , accelerate their cloud migration to AWS, and monitor architectural drift post-initial modernization. vFunction works with AWS to help architects understand their software architectures, detect architectural drift, fix technical debt, and transform complex Java and .NET monoliths into microservices, serverless functions, or modular monoliths.

With Architectural Observability, vFunction identifies sources of architectural technical debt, discovers and refines domains, and identifies cross-domain pollution, high debt classes, and cross-domain database relationships.

“The idea for vFunction was inspired by a presentation at AWS re:Invent six years ago,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO of vFunction. “The amount of innovation happening by AWS and in the cloud overall was, and continues to be staggering. However, enterprises still have a lot of legacy applications they need to modernize so they can take advantage of the capabilities the cloud has to offer. And that’s where vFunction comes in,” Rafalin said.

Please schedule a meeting or visit vFunction at their AWS re:Invent booth #1191 to learn more. Booth hours are Monday, Nov. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

vFunction and Wipro are happy to host a group of AWS enthusiasts for an evening of networking and catching up during AWS re:Invent at Jardin on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. PT. Register today to reserve your spot.

About vFunction

vFunction is the first and only AI-driven continuous modernization platform for architects that provides architectural observability and automation to manage technical debt and enable iterative application modernization, from basic refactoring to full rewriting and microservices extraction. Architectural observability helps organizations continuously address architectural technical debt, restoring business velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are leveraging architectural observability and automation to transform their application estates. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com .

