VGI Partners Limited Selects Hazeltree to Modernize Treasury Infrastructure

June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Australia-Based Hedge Fund Manager Further Enhances Operational Controls and Drives Efficiencies with Hazeltree

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, today announced that Australia-based hedge fund manager, VGI Partners Limited (“VGI”) has selected Hazeltree’s cash and treasury management solution. Hazeltree further enhances VGI’s treasury processes by reducing its operational costs, improving margins through optimisation of liquidity, reducing its operational risks and supporting its continued growth with improved scaling.

Hazeltree provides a comprehensive treasury and portfolio finance cloud-based solution to investment managers globally. Enhancing VGI’s cash and treasury function requires the domain expertise, experience, and technology that Hazeltree delivers.

VGI selected Hazeltree to enable centralized aggregation and monitoring of cash balances across a multitude of banks, broker-dealers, and other counterparties; and the execution of cash movements and payments via a fully integrated wire solution, including multi-level authorizations, robust internal controls and detailed audit logs. Additionally, with Hazeltree, VGI’s authorized users can review and approve wire movements from their mobile devices if necessary.

“VGI continually strives to further strengthen its controls and drive efficiencies surrounding cash movements. With Hazeltree’s integrated solution, we are able to fully support our business requirements as we continue to grow,” said Ian Cameron, VGI’s Chief Financial Officer. “After an extensive search of available vendor solutions, Hazeltree became the obvious choice to help VGI streamline treasury and cash management to further minimize operational risks and increase controls,” said Adam Philippe, VGI’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We are excited to add VGI to our growing client list in the Asia Pacific region,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “We look forward to supporting VGI’s treasury requirements as they continue to expand their business.”

About VGI Partners Limited

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) is a high conviction global equity manager with offices in Sydney, New York and Tokyo. VGI Partners manages capital for high net worth individuals, family offices, VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) and VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8).

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral and margin management, and counterparty management. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

