Leading Intellectual Property Strategist Helps Advance New Licensing Approaches

SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, and Eagle Forest, a leading IP strategy consulting firm, today announced that Paul Lin serves as a strategic advisor to Via Licensing.

“We look forward to working with Paul on several strategic initiatives as we continue advancing inclusive and efficient new licensing approaches for the innovation ecosystem,” said Heath Hoglund, President, Via Licensing. “Paul’s deep expertise of the industry landscape and evolving market dynamics is a valuable addition to Via’s exceptional global team.”

“I am delighted to work with Via Licensing, a highly reputable, transparent patent pool with such a long track record of successfully delivering IP solutions for the market,” said Paul Lin, Managing Director, Eagle Forest. “The strength of your team and their relationships throughout the industry is critical in the IP field, and I look forward to leveraging these synergies between Eagle Forest and Via.”

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

About Eagle Forest

Eagle Forest LLC is a leading consulting firm that specializes in advising on IP strategy, patent licensing, portfolio acquisition, and strategic partnerships. Founded by Mr. Paul Lin, a highly experienced dealmaker and IP strategist, Eagle Forest serves a diverse range of clients including Fortune Global 500 companies, publicly traded firms, patent pools, and major portfolio owners. Eagle Forest’s goal is to leverage its deal negotiation skills and extensive experience in IP strategy and transactions to help companies solve complex and challenging IP issues in telecom and consumer electronics industries.

