VIACOMCBS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ViacomCBS Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ViacomCBS Inc. (“ViacomCBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIAC) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ViacomCBS securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 28, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants sold a large amount of ViacomCBS shares while in possession of material non-public information about Archegos Capital Management (at the time a family office with $10 billion under management) and its need to fully liquidate its position in ViacomCBS because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, the defendants avoided billions in losses combined.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ViacomCBS shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

