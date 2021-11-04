VIACOMCBS INC. (NASDAQ: VIAC:VIACA) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Morgan Stanley for securities law violations regarding trading in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC: VIACA) stock

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than December 28, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of ViacomCBS Inc. (“Viacom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIAC: VIACA) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

According to the complaint, Defendants Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley collectively sold off billions of dollars’ worth of Viacom shares while in possession of material non-public information they obtained pursuant to their agreements with, and from serving as prime brokers for, Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”). Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential.

During March 2021, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley confidentially learned that Archegos had failed, or was likely to fail, to meet a margin call, requiring Archegos to liquidate its position in Viacom. Trading on this non-public information, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions of dollars in losses on their Viacom investments by selling Company securities in late March 2021 before the market learned of Archegos’ difficulties. When this information reached the market, the price of Viacom securities fell sharply, damaging Company investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 28, 2021 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Viacom securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/viacomcbsinc-viaca-viac-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-452/ or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com .

