ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink:VDRM), is excited to report that since the inaugural sale of VitaStem on Amazon, January 2018, monthly sales continue to increase. In the months of March to April alone, sales increased at a rate of 81% month to month. The newfound success continues as ViaDerma increases its advertising and marketing efforts which include its first commercial ad produced by Brewer Media, a subsidiary of The Brewer Group. ViaDerma Commercial. ViaDerma continues its business development efforts this week with their participation in the upcoming Beauty & Wellness Executive Service Program, hosted by the United States Department of Commerce. ViaDerma President & CEO, Dr. Christopher Otiko will travel to Mumbai, India to attend this groundbreaking event taking place May 30 – June 2, 2018.

The program, hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, in partnership with Indian distributors and manufacturers alike has provided an opportunity for U.S. business executives to visit India to obtain a comprehensive overview of the Indian beauty & wellness market and have a series of customized one-on-one meetings with importers, distributors, and partners interested in developing business relationships with U.S. suppliers. This business-oriented program will feature stops in Mumbai and New Delhi. Responsible for organizing this trip on behalf of ViaDerma is The Brewer Group, which is led by long time global impact investor, Ambassador Jack Brewer. The Brewer Group has recently expanded its efforts to manage the ongoing global growth and development of ViaDerma, at a time when ViaDerma is experiencing unmeasured growth.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC:VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

